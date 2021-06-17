Tennent's Lager light up London with pro-Scotland projections ahead of England clash

‘McGinn tae them’ appeared on the Tate Modern, Shoreditch High Street, Camden Tube Station and Oxford Street on Wednesday evening and will appear again on Thursday evening.
This has been used as a rallying cry ahead of Friday’s meeting between Steve Clarke’s men and England at Wembley Stadium in Euro 2020. Scotland are desperate for a result having lost their first group game 2-0 to the Czech Republic at Hampden.
Cameron Matthews, Tennent’s senior brand manager, said: “It’s been a few years since the Tartan Army had a visit to Wembley, and it’s clearly been a long time since we had a game of this magnitude against the Auld Enemy. When it comes to kick-off, we’ll be right behind the team again and hoping that John and the squad get McGinn tae them from the off!”