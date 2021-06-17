Tennent's Lager light up London with pro-Scotland projections ahead of England clash

This has been used as a rallying cry ahead of Friday’s meeting between Steve Clarke’s men and England at Wembley Stadium in Euro 2020. Scotland are desperate for a result having lost their first group game 2-0 to the Czech Republic at Hampden.

Cameron Matthews, Tennent’s senior brand manager, said: “It’s been a few years since the Tartan Army had a visit to Wembley, and it’s clearly been a long time since we had a game of this magnitude against the Auld Enemy. When it comes to kick-off, we’ll be right behind the team again and hoping that John and the squad get McGinn tae them from the off!”