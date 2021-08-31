'This is even tougher than Euros' - why Scotland are facing such an arduous week

Scotland are put through their paces in training at Oriam.

But there’s a school of thought, proposed by no less an authority than the manager himself, that the upcoming batch of competitive fixtures, comprising a triple-header over six days involving two hazardous away trips, represents a more challenging project for Scotland than their recent Euro 2020 adventures.

In a way, those ultimately fruitless clashes against Czech Republic, England and Croatia in a frantic, memorable eight-day spell, were simply useful for helping Scotland get a feel for such high-octane, tightly scheduled assignments.

These short, sharp programmes are set to become ever more common in the international calendar, particularly given the global disruption caused by a pandemic.

It was put to Steve Clarke yesterday that this up-coming series of World Cup qualifiers, against Denmark, Moldova and Austria, was, essentially, a “mini-Euros”. He stressed it was a lot more arduous than that – and this is before you factor in a spate of call-offs that led to Clarke describing preparations as the most disrupted of his two-year tenure as manager. "Three [games] in six days is even tougher than the tournament," he said.

These Covid difficulties simply help to underline his point.

Granted, there’s been less fuss. There have been no “September World Cup qualifier triple-header” sticker books produced, no newspaper pull-outs.

Similarly, there have been no SFA-delivered request to allow schoolchildren to come in late to school the morning after tomorrow night’s clash with Denmark, which kicks off a hugely pivotal six-day spell in Clarke’s recently extended Scotland managerial life. The governing body petitioned the government to ensure Scotland’s opening game of Euro 2020 against Czech Republic was shown at schools around the country.

Nevertheless, these three matches will go a long way to deciding whether Scotland will be Qatar-bound next winter or not. After getting a taste for the major finals experience again, it will be difficult to accept being on the outside looking in when another World Cup rolls around.

It simply will not do to be absent from a sixth such world party in succession. This, however, seems likely unless Scotland can secure at least one big win on the road in the coming days as well as take care of Moldova at Hampden this weekend. Even that home date is far from straightforward, as Clarke has acknowledged. “We’ve got a bit of history there,” he said, with reference to the fate of one of his predecessors, Berti Vogts, who was sacked after a 1-1 draw against the same opponents in 2004.

Clarke would clearly wish to collect all nine points on offer but given his side kick-off against Denmark, recent Euro 2020 semi-finalists and ranked 11 in the world, it is a tall order. Six points would be a more than satisfactory return.

He may have deduced, privately of course, that victory in Vienna next Tuesday night is a more realistic prospect against a team currently ranked at 23 – though Austria showed in the Euros why they, too, must be regarded as formidable, taking eventual champions Italy to extra time at the last 16 stage.

If the Scots learned anything at all from Euro 2020, it’s that the first game counts for everything – Scotland can ill afford to be blown off course in Copenhagen the way they were at their own ground against the Czech Republic on a grey and slightly dismal afternoon in June.

“Being in that tournament situation is not something that, even at the younger age groups, we tend to get much of,” reflected Clarke. “Unfortunately for us we don’t tend to reach the later stages where you are playing three games in a seven-day period and you know the first game is crucial. We have to try to get something from that first game.

“It didn’t happen for us against Czech Republic. Our best performance was the middle one against England – where we emptied ourselves for the last one. That is a big lesson and a valuable lesson going forward.

“What we have to try and do – and I’ve actually spoken to a few people who have been involved in international football – is make sure that even at younger age groups you organise three-game weeks. Younger players get used to playing that kind of tournament football.”

Whether that happens or not, remains to be seen. There is talk of three-game weeks becoming a regular feature of the international calendar even post-pandemic. In the event of Scotland qualifying for the World Cup, or any finals beyond it, they will have to cope with such intensity while recognising that hitting the ground running is often the key.

Of course, tomorrow's opponents are the exceptions that prove the rule. Denmark became the first team to lose their first two games at a European Championships and reach the last four, with such a slow start understandable given the emotional toll of the Christian Eriksen drama.

They've had their foot hard down on the pedal since the beginning of World Cup qualifying having taken maximum points from three games.

Clarke acknowledged that it’s likely Scotland will need to reach the highs of their display against England in their second group game to take anything from the match at the steep-sided Parken stadium – but at least they now know such a performance is possible.

"We showed when we went to Wembley that we can compete if we get things right on the night, and that’s what we have to do," said Clarke.

“Denmark are at that level. They're a strong nation in their own right and they have a tight stadium which makes it difficult – (it’s) a bit different from our great big giant bowl!”

Maybe so, but that big giant bowl can still pack an atmosphere when the occasion merits. What a boon it would be if Hampden is full when the Danes come to Glasgow for the return fixture in November because Scotland remain in the qualifying equation.