Scotland boost as Danish attacking pair ruled out of World Cup qualifier

Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite will miss this weekend's clash with Scotland in Copenhagen. Picture: Getty

The pair are struggling with injury concerns and although manager Kasper Hjulmand reveals they could be in contention for their subsequent matches against the Faroe Islands and Israel, they are certainly out of the World Cup qualifier with Steve Clarke’s men.

Both Barcelona attacker Braithwaite and Nice striker Dolberg appeared at this year’s Euros, where the Danes reached the semi-finals before losing to England in extra-time.

Ahead of his side’s first match since that defeat, Hjulmand admits a spate of injuries – Jannik Vestergaard, Nicolai Boilesen, Andreas Cornelius, Rasmus Falk and Philip Billing are also out – has forced him into ripping up his tactical gameplan.

He said: "The plan I had made in advance for the three matches does not hold at all now. So it will be something different than we had prepared for. We've got something to think about.

"With the call-offs we have, other players get the chance to show their worth.

"I have had a lot to think about in the last few days. We have a lot of players pulling out.

"Both Kasper and Martin have knee injuries and we’re following them closely this week. Kasper has stayed in France and we are in good contact with Nice. It was better for everyone that he stayed there to do his rehab.

"Kasper and Martin could play in the second and third matches - but they won't be ready for Scotland.

"If they are not ready for the Faroes on Saturday, then they are still in play for the last match against Israel."

