The post-war record Scotland were seconds away from achieving

“We wanted to continue the winning run," he noted. “Seven wins in a row sounds better than six wins and a draw. We would have got another clean sheet, which we deserved.”

Scotland were denied that seventh consecutive win by a controversial stoppage-time penalty won and converted by Krzysztof Piatek.

There was an element of deja vu about it with Poland have earned a draw via a stoppage-time strike the last time they played Scotland at Hampden Park in a European Championship qualifier.

Scotland were denied a win in stoppage-time against Poland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

While this was just a friendly, the late goal prevented Scotland from making a bit of post-war history.

The men’s national team have not won seven games in a row since 1927.

Austria, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Israel and Moldova (twice) had all been defeated prior to this encounter.

Ninety-five years ago Scotland won eight in a row between 1925 and 1927, beating Wales and Ireland three times apiece and England twice.

The last time Scotland had won six in a row was in 2007 which consisted of Euro 2008 qualifying games and friendlies with Austria, Faroe Islands, South Africa, Lithuania, France and Ukraine being defeated.

Not losing however keeps up that unbeaten momentum and Scotland will ten games without defeat in their sights. They managed nine between 2019 and 2020.

“So it’s a disappointment but it’s not going to be the end of the world,” Clarke said about the draw. “We can continue the unbeaten run hopefully in Vienna on Tuesday night against Austria.”