How the Scotland players rated in 1-1 draw with Poland

A Kieran Tierney header in the 68th minute was cancelled out in the 93rd minute by Krzysztof Piatek, who won and scored a penalty kick after Craig Gordon was harshly adjuged to have fouled the midfielder in the box in the last act of the match.

Nonetheless, it was another positive performance from Scotland buillding on their six previous wins built up over the World Cup qualifying campaign with Nathan Patterson and Billy Gilmour again standing out despite their struggles at their clubs.

Steve Clarke’s men enjoyed 54 per cent of possession and 15 shots, including six on target, and it was Arsenal defender Tierney who got the goal, glancing home a John McGinn free-kick to score his first goal for Scotland.

Scotland now face Austria on Tuesday in another friendly after they were defeated 2-1 by Wales in the World Cup play-off semi-final in Cardiff, who now lie in wait for the victors of the delayed Scotland v Ukraine play-off, which is scheduled for June.

Here is how the Scotland players rated against Poland ...

1. Craig Gordon - 6 Not the first goalkeeper to concede to Poland with the final kick at Hampden. A virtual spectator for much of the game, clean sheet had looked fortunate with Gilmour's clearance on 64 minutes but penalty call to deny it was undeserved.

2. Greg Taylor - 6 Rare start and while not offering the attacking outlet of Patterson on the opposite wing, or Andy Robertson he replaced, tidy enough before being substituted.

3. Kieran Tierney - 7 Can always be relied upon and kept it simple - even down to his goal, drifting in for a no-nonsense header to give Scotland the lead from an excellent delivery. Scotland were never under pressure when Tierney was in position and noticeably weaker when he wasn't.

4. Grant Hanley - 6 All action at both ends of the pitch, aerial ability was called for regularly but caught in a fankle on the ground in Poland's 64th minute break and relieved to see Gilmour clear.