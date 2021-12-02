The attendance low Aberdeen didn't want after 155 league matches

Aberdeen recorded their lowest league attendance since 2012. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Goals from Ryan Hedges and David Bates handed Stephen Glass’ men three points.

However, the win was achieved in front of just 6,295 fans at Pittodrie.

It was the lowest home league attendance with fans allowed in since the end of the 2011/12 season.

The Dons faced Hibs in a bottom six clash, losing 2-1 with the attendance for the Wednesday night fixture just, 5,281.

Craig Brown was manager, Jamie Langfield in goals, Russell Anderson was captain and, of course, Andy Considine was playing.

Even at a limited capacity the first game of the season at Pittodrie against Dundee United attracted more fans.

Discounting last season when the coronavirus pandemic meant no fans were allowed in games, it has been a stretch of 155 league matches between that Hibs clash and the win over Livingston.

There are mitigating factors. Aberdeen have been inconsistent this season, the game was on a cold evening in December, a month which is notorious for the number of fixtures played by clubs.

It is the first of four home fixtures for the Dons before the New Year.

Speaking on the win over Livi, Glass said: “We played the ball forward and were clinical. We’ve done a lot of work on that this week and it is always nice when it comes to fruition in the game.

“We were aiming to take six points this week and we’ve taken three. Now we are looking to finish it off.”