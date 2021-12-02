Ryan Hedges: Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass' contract admission over out-of-contract star

Aberdeen are hopeful of securing Ryan Hedges on a new deal but may be forced to play a waiting game.

By Joel Sked
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 8:10 am
Ryan Hedges is out of contract at the end of the season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Welshman netted his first league goal of the season in the 2-0 win over Livingston on Wednesday night in what was a man of the match display.

Hedges is out of contract at the end of the season. He has had interest from English Championship clubs in the past.

Dons boss Stephen Glass confirmed the club are pushing to secure one of their key attacking talents on a contract extension.

He told the Daily Record: “We’re trying, you can take a horse to water...

“He was good but disappointed he didn’t get two or three goals tonight. He was in good positions and if you take the goalkeeper out the net would be bursting.”

The 26-year-old has made 79 appearances for Aberdeen since joining from Barnsley in 2019. A figure which would have been higher if not for niggling injuries.

