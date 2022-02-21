St Mirren manager talks: Former Motherwell boss 'set to' seal Paisley role

Prominent transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed major progress in St Mirren’s hunt for a manager.

Steven Naismith and Scott Brown have both been linked with the vacancy in Paisley since Jim Goodwin moved on from the SMiSA Stadium to take over at Aberdeen.

Reports have also suggested former Buddies boss Jack Ross rejected a return to the club, despite being out of work since his dismissal from Hibs last year.

Instead the Premiership side are believed to have struck a deal with Morecambe for former Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson, according to Romano. The Italian journalist tweeted that contract talks with the Northern Irishman were due to begin with an announcement ‘in the coming hours’.

Robinson has been at Morecambe since June and previously spent three years as manager at Fir Park after two spells as assistant to Ian Baraclough and Mark McGhee.

He also assisted Northern Ireland who he was capped for seven times, during a playing career that included Tottenham, Bournemouth and Preston.

As Motherwell manager Robinson led the Steelmen in Europe and to two Hampden finals. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
