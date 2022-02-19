Scott Brown: New Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has 'brief conversation' with captain and reveals plans for him amid St Mirren links

Aberdeen captain Scott Brown watches on during the draw with Motherwell.

Brown was lured north from Celtic to be part of Glass’ coaching team at Pittodrie and was also named skipper.

But now that Glass has left the club the midfielder’s future looks less secure and he has been linked with replacing Goodwin at St Mirren.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brown is currently injured and missed Aberdeen’s 1-1 draw with Motherwell in the opening game of Goodwin’s reign.

Afterwards the new manager made a point of describing himself as very “hands on” in training so Brown’s coaching abilities might not be required in the new regime – although Goodwin clearly wants to retain Brown’s services as a player.

“I had a brief conversation with Scott last night as club captain,” said Goodwin. “I said I am looking forward to meeting him on Monday at the training centre and that's where we are at. I know there's speculation but I don't know anything about it, I haven't been told anything about it. Right now, I am planning on Scott being a player for me between now and the end of the season.