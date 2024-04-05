Scotland Women will look to bounce back from a disappointing UEFA Nations League campaign by starting their Euro 2025 qualifiers with three points against Serbia this afternoon.

Their toughest game of the group on paper, Pedro Martinez Losa’s side head to Leskovac hoping to begin the road that will see them qualify for next summer’s tournament in Switzerland and end a six year absence from major tournaments.

Placed in Group B2 of the new look qualifying format, Scotland will face a total of six games both home and away having been drawn against Slovakia, Serbia and Israel. Tonight’s game being the first of a double header, they will return to Hampden Park on Tuesday to host Slovakia.

"Serbia is a very difficult opponent. We expect a hostile environment. We are preparing for that,” said the Spanish head coach ahead of the clash.

"We have improved a lot. We want to be more clinical in the final third. Now is the moment for competition. We want to get the results so we want to use the experience and the best situation of every single player to make sure we can provide the best performance, the best situation for the players to come in” he added.

Want to catch every minute of Scotland Women’s first Euro 2025 qualifying clash? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Serbia Women vs Scotland Women.

Scotland Women latest team news

Martinez Losa once again enters a campaign with a host of injury problems. Caroline Weir and Emma Watson are still missing as they continue their comeback from ACL injuries and they have now been joined by Kirsty Hanson and Martha Thomas, who both miss out on the opening qualifying fixtures due to injury.

Both Brogan Hay and Christie Harrison-Murray have been recalled to the senior setup owing to knocks to both Hayley Lauder and Christie Grimshaw. Jane Ross is in line for her first start since her return for a knee injury, while Sophie Howard is also in line for a recall in defence. Rachel Corsie is expected to captain the side. Expected line-up: MacIver, Howard, Clark, Docherty, Corsie, Brown, Kerr, Cuthbert, Evans, Ross, Emslie.

How to watch Serbia Women vs Scotland Women, TV details for Scotland Women

Where: Dubocica Stadium, Leskovac, Serbia, Friday 5 April, 5pm (UK time)

If you’re unable to make over to Serbia for the game, it will be screened live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer, with live coverage beginning at 5pm.

Scotland squad for Euro 2025 qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Lee Gibson (Glasgow City), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City), Jenna Fife (Rangers)

Defenders: Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Jenna Clark (Liverpool), Leah Eddie (Hibernian), Kirsty Smith (West Ham United)

Midfielders: Jamie-Lee Napier (Bristol City), Amy Rodgers (Bristol City), Fiona Brown (Glasgow City), Lisa Evans (Bristol City), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Christie Harrison-Murray (Birmingham City), Sam Kerr (Bayern Munich), Chelsea Cornet (Rangers)