Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers transfer boost, Hibs eye 18-goal striker, £450k Ibrox investment, Celtic injury concern, Aberdeen eye trio

Here are all the latest headlines, news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL:

Rangers transfer boost

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have been handed a boost in their reported pursuit of goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. The England international is out of contract at West Brom in the summer and Baggies boss has revealed the “likelihood” he “is going to leave” the club. The 29-year-old has attracted plenty of interest from down south with Tottenham Hotspur understood to be frontrunners. He is one of a number of goalkeepers who have been linked with Rangers. (Various)

The latest goings on in Scottish football, from news to transfer speculation. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Hibs eye 18-goal striker

Hibs are lining up a move for Swindon Town striker Harry McKirdy. The 25-year-old has 18 goals in 38 appearances for the Robins this campaign after joining from Port Vale. McKirdy agreed an initial one-year deal when moving but could be under contract for a further year meaning Hibs would have to pay a fee for the player. A striker may well be high up on Shaun Maloney’s wishlist considering the long-term injury to Kevin Nisbet. (Alan Nixon)

Dons recruitment plans

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for former St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky who is out of favour at Ipswich Town. The Czech star was an impressive figure during his time in Paisley. Jim Goodwin has alos spoken of his admiration for Jamie McGrath, who turned down Aberdeen for Wigan Athletic in January. He said: “He knows that we would love the chance to work together again”. Meanwhile, the Dons have also been linked with on loan St Mirren star Connor Ronan. (Daily Record / Scottish Sun)

Striker departs Pittodrie

One player who won’t be involved at Aberdeen next season is Jay Emmanuel-Thomas. The striker has had his contract terminated before the end of the campaign. In fact, he has been released less than a year into his two-year contract signed after a successful season at Livingston. He didn't feature under Goodwin who questioned the player’s fitness. (The Scotsman)

Six-figure Rangers investment

Rangers supporters’ group Club 1872 are once more the club's sixth largest shareholder after purchasing more shares from former chairman Dave King. The organisation have been at odds somewhat with the club after releasing a statement criticising board members and decisions made, such as the controversial involvement in the Sydney Super Cup which Rangers pulled out of. It led to a strong rebuttal from the Scottish champions. Club 1872 have taken their share total to 22,202,838 following the investment of £450,000. (The Scotsman)

Celtic injury sweat

Celtic are waiting to find out if two star players will be available for the Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Rangers on Sunday. There are fitness issues surrounding Giorgis Giakoumakis and David Turnbull. The former was subbed during the 7-0 win over St Johnstone with a hamstring injury, while the latter suffered a knock late on. Ange Postecoglou said: “We will see how it all settles down with both of them. I'm hoping it's not too lengthy an absence." (Celtic TV)