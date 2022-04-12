Jay Emmanuel-Thomas: Aberdeen terminate contract of former Arsenal striker

Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen rebuild has continued as the club announced they had "terminated the contract" of former Livingston forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

By Matthew Elder
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 3:31 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 3:33 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The 31-year-old striker scored one goal in 24 games for the Dons since arriving from West Lothian last summer. Twelve of his appearances came off the bench.

The former Arsenal player last featured on February 15, under caretaker boss Barry Robson.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Manager Goodwin last month claimed Emmanuel-Thomas was "not fit enough to play the type of football that I want us to play".

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has left Aberdeen after the club terminated his contract. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Emmanuel-Thomas follows Scott Brown and Mikey Devlin in departing the club since Goodwin took charge while the imminent exit of long-serving defender Andrew Considine was confirmed last week following a breakdown in contract talks.

An Aberdeen statement added: "All at Aberdeen FC wish Jay the very best in his future career."

The Pittodrie side are now without a fixture until Saturday, April 23 when they host Livingston in the first match following the Scottish Premiership split.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Jim GoodwinLivingstonArsenalAberdeen
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.