Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers to tie down Manchester City target, Celtic legend in line for surprise job, Hibs face competition for boss, Hearts-linked winger on the move

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men progressed 3-2 on aggregate to set up a final in Sevilla against Eintracht Frankfurt later this month.

Celtic legend in mix for Raith job

Scott Brown is interested in becoming the next Raith Rovers manager. The Celtic legend is from Fife and is keen to take the next step in his coaching career having acted as player/assistant manager to Stephen Glass during his ill-fated spell at Aberdeen. Brown, who has also been touted for the Fleetwood Town job, may face competition from friend and former Hibs team-mate Kevin Thomson. The Kelty Hearts boss is one of the favourites after steering the Maroon Machine into League One. (The Scotsman)

Ibrox starlet contract offer

Rangers will look to see off interest from Newcastle United and Manchester City to secure Alex Lowry on a long-term deal. The highly-rated midfielder has attracted interest from England having emerging this season with impressive performances with the club's B side to earn first-team recognition. Lowry still has 12 months left on his current deal but the Ibrox club are hopeful of tying the player down on a new bumper contract. (Scottish Sun)

Appleton competition

Hibs may face competition for Michael Appleton. The former Oxford United boss is a reported candidate for the vacant Easter Road post with reports he has already held talks with the club’s chief executive Ben Kensell and head of recruitment Ian Gordon. Hibs plan to whittle down a shortlist next week with owner Ron Gordon. However, Appleton is also attracting interest from Salford City who note some of the fine work he has done with clubs in the English Football League. (Daily Record)

Hearts and Dundee United target on the move

Livingston manger David Martindale is resigned to losing Alan Forrest. The winger's contract expires at the end of the season and is wanted by both Hearts and Dundee United following a campaign which has seen him score five and assist three in the Premiership. Martindale said: “There are financial rewards but also playing at a fantastic stadium and great training facilities so I think you’ve got to go and shake the player’s hand and move him on.I don’t think he has made his mind up 100% but I am pretty sure he is not going to be at Livingston Football Club next year.” (The Scotsman)

‘Interest’ in Celtic-linked ace

Hammarby are aware of interest in Celtic-linked star Mohanad Jeahze. The Iraqi international has impressed with the Swedish side and was a target for Lech Poznan last season. It is understood the left-back is a key target for Celtic with a fee as low as £1.6million required. The club’s sporting director Jesper Jansson said: “There is certainly an interest but I have not heard anything.” (Expressen)

Celtic’s pre-season plans

Celtic will spend part of their pre-season in Austria. The club have announced a ten-day training camp ahead of the new campaign. Then, on returning to Scotland, have scheduled two friendlies with Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City, the Canaries will also play Hibs. (The Scotsman)

Ramirez latest

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin believes striker Christian Ramirez is committed to the club following speculation he could depart. The American’s wife shared an image on social media which to fans suggested he could be set for a return to MLS. Goodwin said: “I think his family gone home last week but that was always planned for the summer. I will have more discussions with all of those players in the next couple of weeks but as far as I’m aware or led to believe Christian Ramirez is committed to Aberdeen.” (Scottish Sun)

Aussie to Livi