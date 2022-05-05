Celtic confirm pre-season plans with trip to Austria and friendlies against English sides

Ange Postecoglou’s side will play a number of matches during the 10-day camp, further details of which will be announced in due course, before returning to play two warm-up fixtures against Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City at Celtic Park.

Celtic last travelled to Austria in 2019 before going on to complete the quadruple treble under Neil Lennon.

The match against Blackburn, who will be under new management following the confirmation that ex-Celtic and Hibs boss Tony Mowbray is to leave his post at the end of the season, will take place on Saturday, July 16 with a 12.30pm kick-off.

Celtic will host two English sides in summer friendlies after a 10-day trip to Austria. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Norwich, who were relegated from the Premier League after the weekend defeat to Aston Villa, will visit Celtic Park on Saturday, July 23 for a 3pm kick-off.