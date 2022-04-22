Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers title boost, Hearts want striker deal, Aberdeen eye up to 5 signings, Celtic injury blow

Hearts want striker stay

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has said he would “love” to keep Ellis Simms at Hearts beyond the end of this season. The striker has made a positive impact since joining on loan in January. Neilson said: “Ellis is an Everton player and it’ll come down to Everton to decide what they want to do with him. I spoke to Ellis, he’s enjoying his time here and doing well. He’s playing football and there's that carrot of European football but it’ll come down to his parent club.” (The Scotsman)

Ramsey boost

Aaron Ramsey’s season may not be over after initial fears over a hamstring injury are not as bad as first thought. The Rangers midfielder was replaced during the Scottish Cup semi-final win over Celtic and it was believed he’d miss the remainder of the season. However, he could return in a fortnight. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic injury blow

Celtic star Josip Juranovic could miss the rest of the season. The Croatian, who has impressed since joining the club last summer, limped off during Sunday's defeat to Rangers. Celtic have five games remaining as they look to secure the league title. (Football Scotland)

Maloney's desire

Shaun Maloney has opened up on his sacking from Hibs and believes given the time he could have taken the club forward to challenge for honours. The former Celtic star was sacked by the Easter Road club after just 19 games. He said: “It was my deepest desire to be able to deliver for the fans a team which they could feel proud and inspired by.” (The Scotsman)

Dons targets

Jim Goodwin has targeted up to five new players in the summer transfer market. The Aberdeen boss wants to revamp the Pittodrie squad he inherited from Stephen Glass in February after the club missed out on the top six. He said: “We need four or five good players to come in to strengthen the squad in the summer and add that freshness to it. I do think if you are involved in European competition that would certainly be an attraction for players coming in. However I do think the players we have had dialogue with up to now are very understanding of the situation.” (Daily Record)

Gerrard’s ‘go again’ message

Steven Gerrard wanted a bit more support to build on Rangers’ Premiership win last season. The club were unable to qualify for the Champions League group stages and with Gerrard having not left for Aston Villa are on the verge of losing the title to Celtic. He said: “Okay after we won it, maybe I would have wanted a bit more 'come on, let's go again'. 'Let's really go for it after we won it'. I think everybody had different challenges, Covid issues, so I totally understand it but I'm very much someone when you achieve something it is let’s go again, let’s go again." (The Overlap)

Martindale on Hibs link

Livingston boss David Martindale has revealed he is where he wants to be after being asked about the vacant Hibs position. Martindale has impressed during his time as manager with the West Lothian club. He said: “Listen, Hibs aren't coming for Davie Martindale and I am quite happy where I am. It will be [directors] Robert Wilson and John Ward [who will make the decision], if they think it's my time to move on or move sideways.” (The Scotsman)

Lafferty's Killie aim

Kyle Lafferty has revealed he would be open to staying longer at Kilmarnock after admitting he rejected more lucrative offers to rejoin the club. The Northern Ireland star has scored 21 goals in 26 appearances for the club over two spells. Having been at the club during their relegation he is wanting to help return them to the top-flight which they can do by beating Arbroath on Friday evening. He said: “I could have stayed abroad and earned more money or joined a Premiership club for more money. But once Kilmarnock came in I didn’t think about anything else.” (Daily Record)

Souttar to face Rangers?