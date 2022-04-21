David Martindale shuns Hibs link as Livingston boss admits: 'I don't know if I would accept it'

Martindale has been mentioned as a possible contender for the vacant Hibernian job, but the Livi boss would not expect an approach nor would he leave the club voluntarily.

Hibs gave Maloney just four months to prove himself after appointing him in the wake of the shock sacking of Jack Ross, and he lost his job with his team tied on 38 points with Livingston in the cinch Premiership.

"I'd be devastated if it happened to myself," Martindale said. "I think you need two or three windows. Everyone in football knows the January window is the most difficult window and it's debatable if you can get your squad stronger.

"I'd be devastated and I don't think it's a reflection on Shaun. It's the way football is going.

"Should you accept it? I don't know if I would accept it. Would I really want to be a manager if that's how the management industry is going? Probably not if I'm honest. I would probably be looking at a different role within a football club.

"But Hibs is a huge club, everyone is going to jump at the chance."

Martindale has impressed since stepping up from his role as an assistant, having already been in charge of the club's recruitment process.

Livingston manager David Martindale has dismissed speculation linking him with the Hibs vacancy. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

And he is happy to stay there as long as directors John Ward and Robert Wilson want him.

"I'm at Livingston," he said. "Until John and Robert chap my door and say 'Davie, your time is up', I am going to be at Livingston.

"I'm in a kind of unique situation, I have been here eight years.

"Listen, Hibs aren't coming for Davie Martindale and I am quite happy where I am.

"People have sent me stuff but I have not read anything. I don't spend time reading about other clubs.

"It will not be Davie Martindale that makes the decision to leave Livingston Football Club. It will be Robert Wilson and John Ward, if they think it's my time to move on or move sideways.

"I have said it from day one, it was one of the reasons I didn't want to become a manager, because there's a huge chance you are going to be leaving the club, either through success or failure, and I'm guessing about two thirds comes down to a so-called failure.