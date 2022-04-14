Scotland v Ukraine World Cup play-off date confirmed as June fixture pile-up looms

The match which was due to be played in March had been postponed due to Russian invasion will now go ahead on the new date, with the winners scheduled to play Wales in the play-off final in Cardiff four days later on Sunday, June 5.

Scotland’s original Nations League fixtures for June have been rescheduled to accomodate the two potential play-off ties with Armenia now visiting Hampden on Wednesday, June 8 before an away tie against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, June 11.

Scotland will then complete, potentially, five matches in 14 days by travelling to Armenia on Tuesday, June 14.

It had been mooted that Scotland’s June 1 showdown with Ukraine could double-up as a Nations League fixture but instead the Nations League match will now form part of a September triple-header, with that tie now taking place on Wednesday 21st at Hampden with Republic of Ireland visiting on Saturday 24th, before Scotland play Ukraine away from home on Tuesday, 27th September.

Scottish FA Chief Executive Ian Maxwell welcomed confirmation of the revised schedule.

“Firstly, it will be great to be able to welcome to Ukraine to Hampden Park in June,” he said. “While, understandably, there will be two sets of competitive players who are committed to taking another step closer to World Cup qualification, we also understand and appreciate the wider context in which the match will take place.

“We have been consistent throughout that postponing the original tie was the right and only thing to do and look forward to hosting Ukraine at Hampden Park in June.”