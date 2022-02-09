Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers target Schalke star, Celtic €15m ace in demand, Robert Snodgrass update, Parkhead section closure, Dundee United youngster heads on loan

If you take each game one by one, there is so much to play for throughout the league. At the top, there is just one point between Celtic and Rangers with the title race set to go down to the wire. Ange Postecoglou’s men have been at the forefront of a seven point swing since the return from the winter break, taking the top spot, aided by the 3-0 win over their rivals seven days ago.

The league leaders travel to Aberdeen who have had their struggles in recent weeks, both with results and performances but have shown they can get big results at Pittodrie and drew with Rangers last time out. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side face a second Edinburgh side in the matter of days. They will be looking to build on the 5-0 win over Hearts against Hibs.

The battle for fourth spot and the top six is very tight. Dundee United host Motherwell, while another game to keep an eye on is Ross County v Livingston. Both sides have had issues this campaign but are beginning to look up the table.

The bottom two are both away and on paper St Johnstone have the easier fixture, away to St Mirren, with Hearts hosting Dundee at Tynecastle Park.

1. Rangers linked with keeper Rangers have been linked with a move for Schalke goalkeeper Martin Fraisl. However the Ibrox side face competition for the 28-year-old who is out of contract at the end of the season. Norwich City are one of the clubs said to be interested. Fraisl has won the No.1 spot at the German second tier side. (Daily Mail) Photo: Soccrates Images Photo Sales

2. Leicester eye Josip Leicester City are one of a number of clubs keen on Celtic star Josip Juranovic. The Croatian defender has been an excellent signing for the Parkhead club. Having joined in the summer for £2.5million from Legia Warsaw, he has operated at both full-back positions. It is believed he could cost as much as €15 million. (Fabrizio Romano) Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Rangers plan Morelos talks Contract talks with Alfredo Morelos will happen sometime this season, reckons Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst. The Colombian has arguably been the club’s best player since the Dutchman arrived. The striker’s current deal runs until 2023. Van Bronckhorst said: “If your player is out of contract after next season then talks will happen sometime this year to see how the future is for both sides.” (Various) Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Jack's injury setback Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has suffered an ankle injury following a tackle by Hearts midfielder Beni Baningime at the weekend. He will miss the club’s clash with Hibs on Wednesday night but manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst doesn’t see it being long term. He said: “I don’t think it is serious, he got a knock during the game. It is not a serious injury.” Meanwhile, Filip Helander is close to returning to first-team football. (Various) Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales