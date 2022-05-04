Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers star backed for EPL, Celtic's '£20m transfer kitty', Roy Keane not keen on Hibs, Ex-Ibrox ace Raith Rovers front runner

Keane not keen on Hibs

Roy Keane will not be the next Hibs manager after reportedly being put off by how the club operate in the transfer window. The Manchester United legend was one of the first managers understood to be keen on the position but is unlikely to be on the shortlist compiled by owner Ron Gordon and chief executive Ben Kensell. Meanwhile, it has been reported Michael Appleton, a former possible Hibs manager, is a key name being considered, as is former Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson. (Various/Daily Mail)

Celtic backed to have £20m transfer kitty

Former Celtic striker John Harton has backed Ange Postecoglou to get at least £20million to reinvest in the squad, noting he'd need that just to push permanent moves for Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers over the line. Hartson said: “They will back him now because he has already shown his signings have done very well. The Champions League is massive in terms of being a draw for players.” (Various)

Celtic’s Jota plans

Reports in Portugal have stated Jota will make a permanent switch to Celtic in the summer. Benfica will be under new management with German boss Roger Schmidt but the winger will be allowed to move with Celtic having already notified the Portuguese giants that they will activate the 7.5million release clause. (The Scotsman)

Sakala backed for EPL

Fashion Sakala has been backed to reach the Premier League after netting the equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Celtic in the Old Firm derby on Sunday. One of the people in the crowd watching the Rangers star was his Zambia boss Aljosa Asanovic. He said: “He’s an excellent player. He’s got speed, he’s got skill and he can shoot. He’s still young and he’s still learning about British football. But in terms of having the talent and attitude to make another step up in his career? Absolutely, he can do that.” (Scottish Sun)

Rovers front runner after McGlynn exit

Kevin Thomson is the front runner to replace John McGlynn at Raith Rovers. McGlynn has left the Kirkcaldy side to take over at Falkirk after failing to extend a new deal wth Raith. Thomson led Kelty Hearts to the League Two title and is viewed as one of the best young managers in the country. (Daily Express)

Mueller’s Hibs cost

American forward Chris Mueller has cost Hibs £160,000 during his short stint at Easter Road with it being reported he is the highest-paid player in the clubs history on £10,000. Mueller signed a long-term deal when he joined from Orlando City in a move which was viewed as a coup. However, he failed to make a significant impact and is set to return to MLS, joining Chicago Fire. (Scottish Sun)

Griffiths available

Leigh Griffiths is a free agent after leaving Falkirk following the Bairns’ disappointing season which saw them miss out on the League One play-offs. It means they are consigned to the third tier for the fourth consecutive season. Griffiths, who scored two goals in 13 appearances, is one of 14 to depart. (Various)

Siegrist’s United future