Jota: Celtic 'inform' Benfica of €7.5m signing decision

The winger is currently on loan from Portuguese giants Benfica with a fee agreed as part of the loan deal if the parties were keen for the player to make a permanent switch.

Benfica will be managed by German boss Roger Schmidt next season after the club missed out on a top two finish in the league this campaign.

However, the new manager won’t stand in the way of Jota moving to Celtic beyond the summer.

According to Jornal de Noticias, Celtic will “exercise the purchase clause” of €7.5million and have already informed Benfica of their intentions to do so.

Jota has been a massive hit at Celtic Park since arriving last summer. His goal in the 1-1 draw with Rangers on Sunday was his 12th this season, while he has provided a host of assists as well.

Speaking last month, Jota said: “Not a chance am I thinking about next season, I am just enjoying day by day.

“It has been a terrific season for me and I am just enjoying getting to know the people around me. I am trying to be a better person and a better player and I am being with quality players every day.

Jota netted the goal for Celtic in their 1-1 draw with Rangers. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“I don’t want to talk about that. I just want to enjoy and give everything for this shirt. As a football player you need to keep your mind on the pitch, that’s all that matters.