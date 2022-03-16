Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers ace faces uncertain future, Scotland ace apologises, former Hearts & Hibs striker released, surprise favourite for Queen's Park job

Coyle to return to Scotland

Owen Coyle is the leading candidate for the Queen’s Park job. Since Laurie Ellis’ departure, the Spiders have been under the management of director of football Marijn Beuker. Coyle has recently steered Indian Super League side Jamshedpur to the Winners’ Shield. Form St Johnstone boss Coyle is another signal of the club’s ambitions since turning full-time. (Courier)

Celtic over Rangers

Former Dundee boss James McPake has revealed Celtic are more difficult to play against than Rangers. Despite getting beat by Ange Postecoglou’s side 6-0, the 4-2 loss stood out more. He said: "That's one thing I noticed about Celtic: they're very aggressive at the start of both halves, and they're ultra-aggressive once they get a goal. If I was to pick one I wouldn't want to play against - the two of them would beat us - but Celtic have been the ones that we really struggled against." (Go Radio)

Ex-Hearts and Hibs ace released

Raith Rovers have confirmed they have released James Keatings with his loan spell at Montrose being annulled. The former Hearts and hibs striker has struggled for regular appearances due to fitness. A statement from Rovers said: “James’ limited playing time has been as a result of his body not being strong enough to let him fully train as part of the team throughout the week.” (Courier)

Scotland ace apologises

Steve Clarke has revealed he will consider Ryan Fraser for Scotland squads going forward after a chat with the Newcastle United winger. The former Aberdeen starlet has impressed recently but has not been considered for the upcoming friendlies having pulled out of the November squad. "There was a situation in November when Ryan didn't come with the squad but trained with his club. Ryan has apologised for that situation. I had a good chat with him but I've decided not to pick him in this camp. We've agreed that Ryan's club form will determine whether he's involved in the next camps.” (The Scotsman)

Ramsey's uncertain future

Aaron Ramsey is expected to leave Juventus in the summer if Massimilliano Allegri remains the club’s manager. The Welshman moved to Rangers in January where he has started two games. The Italian giants are seven points off the top of Serie A and Allegri has looked at the midfield area as one he wants to strengthen, pushing Ramsey, who has a year remaining, closer towards the exit door. (Daily Record)

Clarke desperate to avoid six games in June

Scotland boss Steve Clarke is fearful his side will have to play as many as six games in June due to the World Cup play-off semi-final with Ukraine being rescheduled. Victory would mean they would play the winners of Wales v Austria. Meanwhile, the team are also down to play four UEFA Nations League games. Clarke said: “At the moment I’m desperate not to be in a position where we might have to play six games in June because I think that would be too much for players on the back of a long, hard season. At the moment that seems to be the thinking — that we might need to squeeze six games into a June window, which is not correct in terms of player welfare.” (Various)