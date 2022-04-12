Scottish Football Transfer News: Celtic boss to Premier League played down, Rangers best midfielder revealed, £1.4m VAR cost laid out

Considine decision ‘huge’

The decision to allow Andy Considine to leave the club is one Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin will “live and die by”, according to Mark Reynolds. The former Dons defender was very surprised of the resolution of the contract talks. He said: "They come at you with something, you go back to them with something and then you meet in the middle or find and amicable way to part company which is the least I think Andy Considine deserves. Something doesn't add up for me. For an Aberdeen support and squad that was crying out for him, to go into next season and say actually we don't need him, it is a huge decision." (Sky Sports)

Hearts legend backs cup win

Jim Jefferies reckons this will be Hearts’ year in the Scottish Cup. The Tynecastle Park side head into the semi-final against Hibs on Saturday with the winners playing Celtic or Rangers. The former Hearts boss believes the fact the team have been getting closer and closer in recent seasons stands them in good stead. He said: “I do genuinely feel this could be Hearts’ year because they have a strong squad and they have belief. Before we won in 1998 we lost to Rangers in two finals — the Scottish Cup and League Cup final in 1996. But if you keep knocking on the door then someone will eventually let you in. That’s the secret." (Scottish Sun)

Postecoglou backed to stay

Kenny Dalglish has backed Ange Postecoglou to lead Celtic into the Champions League next season, even if there is interest in the Australian manager. The club are on track to lift a possible treble having already won the League Cup and in a commanding position in the league. Dalglish said: “I don’t know what other clubs are doing, but if they are looking at him that’s an endorsement of the good job he’s done. But he’s at one of the biggest clubs here. Everybody is different, but it is an attraction for your team to be playing in the Champions League.” (Various)

Davis best Rangers midfielder

Former Rangers star Nacho Novo believes Giovanni van Bronckhorst should be building his team around Steven Davis. The Spaniard was team-mates with the midfielder during the Northern Irishman's first spell at Ibrox and has labelled him the club's “best” midfielder. Novo said: “If it was down to me – he would play every game. He has years left in him. He is fit and dictating games. He is a great player.” (The Scotsman)

VAR cost

The annual cost of VAR in Scottish football is estimated to be £1.4million. With that the SPFL are keen to get a sponsor on board to help bring down the costs of for each club having devised a plan of spreading the outgoing amongst the 12 clubs. The league body are looking to use the final league placings as a barometer with each side charged a percentage of their prize money from where they finish in the league. The champions would pay 16.29 per cent of their winnings, while teams finishing in the bottom two would each pay five per cent. (Daily Mail)

Split fixtures revealed

The Premiership split fixtures were confirmed on Monday afternoon with the Old Firm game scheduled for the second fixture card on Sunday, May 1. It is one of six live games selected by Sky Sports, all of which involve Celtic, with one bottom six encounter possibly selected for the final day of the season. Some matches have had to be reversed to five teams an even 19/19 home and away split. The SPFL said: “We generally aim for the fewest switches possible and try to avoid reversing fixtures that have a key impact on the league title, the race for Europe and the battle to avoid relegation, but this is not always possible. We try to avoid reversing the big city derbies and may also take into account what has happened with the post-split fixtures in previous years.” (The Scotsman)