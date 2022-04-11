SPFL Premiership split fixtures announced: Celtic v Rangers date revealed with title-party scenario, Hibs switches, full list of games

After the top and bottom-six clubs were confirmed last weekend, the league’s governing body released the remaining fixtures on Monday afternoon.

With the last Old Firm game of the season set for round 35, it means that Celtic could arithmetically win the title against their Glasgow rivals on that day.

Rangers would need to drop points against Motherwell on Sunday, April 24, and Celtic would need to defeat Ross County on the same day to open up an eight or nine-point gap going into the game at Celtic Park the following weekend.

The split fixtures for the cinch Premiership have been revealed.

Sky Sports have picked five matches for live broadcast, with the television company reserving the right to select more if they wish.

The full list reads as follows:

Saturday April 23 (all 3pm): Aberdeen v Livingston, Dundee v St Johnstone, St Mirren v Hibs.

Sunday April 24: Dundee United v Hearts (3pm), Motherwell v Rangers (noon, live on Sky Sports), Ross County v Celtic (2.30pm, live on Sky Sports).

Saturday April 30 (all 3pm): Aberdeen v Dundee, Dundee United v Motherwell, Hearts v Ross County, Livingston v Hibs, St Johnstone v St Mirren.

Sunday May 1 (noon): Celtic v Rangers (live on Sky Sports).

Saturday May 7 (3pm unless stated): Celtic v Hearts (noon, live on Sky Sports), Hibs v Aberdeen, Livingston v St Johnstone, St Mirren v Dundee, Ross County v Motherwell.

Sunday May 8: Rangers v Dundee United (3pm).

Tuesday May 11: Dundee v Hibs (7.45pm)

Wednesday May 12 (all 7.45pm): Dundee United v Celtic (live on Sky Sports), Motherwell v Hearts, Rangers v Ross County, St Johnstone v Aberdeen, St Mirren v Livingston.

Saturday May 14 (12.15pm): Celtic v Motherwell (live on Sky Sports), Hearts v Rangers, Ross County v Dundee United.

Sunday May 15 (noon): Aberdeen v St Mirren, Hibs v St Johnstone, Livingston v Dundee.

Calum Beattie, SPFL Company Secretary & Director of Operations, said: “We know that fans have been eagerly awaiting the news of this year’s cinch Premiership post-split fixtures, given there is so much still to play for right across the division.

“Planning for the different permutations has been a bit different this year, with seven clubs competing for the final three spots in the top six before round 33. It was an incredible Saturday afternoon of football, with dramatic late goals for Ross County and Motherwell seeing them join Celtic, Rangers, Heart of Midlothian and Dundee United in the top six.

“We are pleased to be able to announce the post-split fixture list and TV selections today. It is going to be a really exciting conclusion to the season, with the title race and battle to avoid relegation and the play-off still to be concluded, and the quest for European places also set to go down to the wire.

“Everyone at the SPFL hopes supporters enjoy the post-split matches and wish all 12 cinch Premiership clubs the very best of luck for the rest of the season.”

To achieve the 19/19 home/away balance, four pairings have been reversed in the post-split schedule for 2021/22 by the SPFL.

In the top six, Dundee United will host Hearts and Motherwell for a third time. In the bottom six, Dundee will be at home to Hibs for a third time and Hibs will play St Johnstone at Easter Road for a third time.