Scottish Football Transfer News: Celtic boss' Euro giants interest, Rangers trio's 'contract decision', Hearts star hopeful of new deal, Hibs ace could retire

There will be plenty of interest across Scotland on how they do against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Meanwhile, many clubs are already preparing for the next campaign with the season having just finished.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are all the main headlines, news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL.

Roofe boost

Rangers have been boosted by the likelihood that Kemar Roofe will be fit for the club’s Europa League final clash with Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night. The striker has been recovering from a knee injury which has kept him out of the last seven fixtures. Roofe was pictured amongst the squad as they departed from Glasgow Airport for Sevilla. He looked like he was there in a playing capacity rather than simply going along to support his team-mates. (The Scotsman)

Postecoglou option

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed he could have become AEK Athens boss after the Greek giants showed an interest around the time he made the move from Japan to Scotland. The Australian took over the job at Celtic Park in June. He said: “It was a sliding doors moment. They went another way and literally a day after that I got a call from Peter Lawwell. I then had a chat with Dermot Desmond and it was done within 24 hours.” (Scottish Sun)

All the latest news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Rangers' out of contract trio

Ross Wilson was coy when asked about Rangers’ out of contract stars ahead of the Europa League final. The club’s sporting director addressed the fact that Connor Goldson, Allan McGregor and Steven Davis will see their current deals expire at the end of the season. Wilson said: “I think that's a question for those guys. Obviously there's some contracts expiring and people will have their own decisions to make on their futures as well. What I do know is this group of players are a united bunch, they are together and are immensely looking forward to the challenge that awaits us not only on Wednesday, but of course at Hampden on Saturday as well.” (Sky Sports)

Dundee boss favourite

Gavin Strachan has shot to the top of the bookmakers favourites list to become the next Dundee boss. When the market opened, former Hibs and St Mirren manager Jack Ross was the frontrunner. But Strachan, who is currently part of Ange Postecoglou’s management team, has emerged as the favourite. His father Gordon, who managed Scotland and Celtic, is director of football at Dens Park. The club parted company with Mark McGhee following relegation to the Championship. (McBookie)

Hearts star in talks

Peter Haring is hopeful of signing a new Hearts contract. The popular Austrian midfielder’s deal expires at the end of the season. Manager Robbie Neilson is keen to extend his contract with the parties still in talks. Haring said: “We’re speaking with each other and trying to make it happen. Hopefully we can get there.” (Evening News)

Easter Road centre-back's admission