How many of these 13 players do you remember donning the famous navy shirt?

Wearing the famous navy shirt, the badge on your chest and singing the Flower of Scotland.

Playing for Scotland is the ultimate honour for any Scottish footballer. But how many players have only had the opportunity to do it the once?

The likes of Hibs defender Ryan Porteous can be counted on that list at present, but his sterling display against Ukraine this year means he is almost a dead cert to soon add more.

But what of those who only ever had the one opportunity to represent the nation? Destined only to be a footnote in the back pages of Scottish footballing history, these 13 players were never to reappear in the famous colours.

How many of them do you remember making their one and only appearance?

1. Paul Canero The former Kilmarnock man played once for Scotland, earning his cap during a game against Denmark in 2004.

2. Cammy Bell The former Ranges and Dundee United goalkeeper made his appearance for Scotland as a 68th minute substitute against Faroe Islands back in 2010.

3. Paul Gallagher A regular at under-21 level, the former Blackburn Rovers man who described him as "very quick, strong and with good body movement" by then manager Berti Vogts. His international debut came in February 2004 as a 67th-minute substitute in a 4–0 defeat against Wales.

4. Jordan Archer It is plausible that the Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper could add more caps in the future, however, his one and only cap is not a memorable one after being at fault for both goals in a 2-0 defeat to Peru in 2018.