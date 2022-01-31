Celtic and Hearts made inroads before the New Year with the former announcing a triple signing from the J-League, while the latter added Australian wing-back Nathaniel Atkinson.
It was a portent for a very busy start to the transfer window with Premiership clubs having taken an early winter break due to the restrictions placed on crowds. The rescheduled pause allowed teams to focus on bringing in players they resumed action in the middle of January.
As expected the market slowed down on the top-flight’s return before picking back up again in the final few days.
Now clubs have just a matter of hours to conclude their business for the month. And, despite a number of sides getting plenty of work down early in the window, there is an expectation that this could be a frantic day of transfers.
There will be a focus on Rangers and their pursuit of John Souttar. The Hearts centre-back has signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Ibrox side in the summer but they may return with a second offer to bring the defender in this month, especially having shipped three goals against Ross County.
Across the city, it will likely be about those departing Celtic, while Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen are all likely to be looking at forward players. The Dons will also be looking to hold on to teenage star Calvin Ramsay.
We will have all the latest transfer news and speculation throughout the day.
Monday, 31 January, 2022
Dundee eye right-back
James McPake wants to strengthen his Dundee defence.
The club have signed Ricki Lamie to a pre-contract and would like the Motherwell defender to arrive this month.
Now, they are in talks to add Leicester City’s right-back Vontae Daley-Campbell.
Drey Wright set for Hibs stay as Barker a possible option
St Johnstone are keen on signing the winger from Hibs.
That deal is unlikely, however, with Wright seen as a part of Shaun Maloney’s squad going forward.
Someone who could be returning to Hibs, however, is Brandon Barker.
The Easter Road club, according to Raman Bhardwaj, have held talks with Rangers over a possible move.
Aaron Ramsey in Glasgow
The Welshman’s move to Ibrox is edging closer.
Ramsey has arrived in Glasgow and is set to sign a loan deal until the end of the season with Juventus continuing to pay the vast majority of his lucrative contract.
According to reports, the deal includes an option to buy the player in the summer.
DONE DEAL: Jones signs for St Mirren
Jordan Jones has returned to Scottish football.
The winger has signed for St Mirren on a loan deal until the end of the season from Wigan Athletic.
The Northern Irishman left Rangers in the summer.
DONE DEAL: McAliister is a Jag
Partick Thistle have confirmed the signing of Kyle McAllister from St Mirren until the end of the season.
The Jags have also been linked with a move for Buddies striker Lee Erwin.
Dundee United near McDonald signing
Dundee United are closing in on the signing of Kevin McDonald.
The midfielder has had a training spell with the Tannadice club and Tam Courts has spoken openly about his interest in the 33-year-old Scotland international.
The Courier reports talks are at an advanced stage and he could even feature against former club Dundee on Tuesday night.
Saints want Wright return
St Johnstone are keen on bringing Drey Wright back to McDiarmid Park.
The winger left Perth to join Hibs but it hasn’t worked out for the 26-year-old since moving to Easter Road in 2020.
The Herald suggest he will provide more choice out wide.
United duo could leave
Louis Appere appears to be on the verge of leaving Dundee United.
The Tannadice club have accepted an offer from Northampton, according to the Courier.
The 22-year-old is out of contract at he end of the season and has been linked with a number of English clubs recently.
He may be joined through the exit door by Declan Glass.
The midfielder could join Kilmarnock on loan fro the remainder of the season.
Ramsey ‘accepts Rangers offer'
It appears Aaron Ramsey could be heading to Rangers after all.
Reports in Italy suggest he is on his way to Glasgow after opting for a move to Ibrox instead of the Premier League.
Aaron Ramsey to Rangers: Statement signing, changing underwhelmed fans, a move with risks attached though
The emergence of Aaron Ramsey as a potential deadline day capture for Rangers has undertstandably prompted huge excitement among supporters of the Ibrox club.