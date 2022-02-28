Scottish FA to boycott all Russia fixtures as message of support sent to Ukraine

The organisation’s president Rod Petrie has sent a message of support to Ukraine following the invasion by Russia.

Scotland are due to face Ukraine in the World Cup play-off later this month, while the women’s side are scheduled to play the country in a World Cup qualifier in April.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Scotland are in the same group as Russia in the UEFA Regions’ Cup, which is an amateur tournament, with a game to take place in August.

Scotland are due to play Ukraine later this month. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Currently, the SFA’s position is that they will not nominate any team at any level to compete against Russia.

A statement said: “The Scottish FA president, Rod Petrie, has written to his counterpart at the Ukrainian Association of Football to send a message of support, friendship and unity.

“Football is inconsequential amid conflict but we have conveyed the strong sense of solidarity communicated to us by Scotland fans and citizens in recent days.

"We remain in dialogue with UEFA and FIFA regarding our men's FIFA World Cup play-off and women’s World Cup qualifier and have offered to support our Ukrainian colleagues’ preparations as best we can in these unimaginably difficult circumstances.

"Should the current circumstances continue, we will not sanction the nomination of a team to participate in our scheduled UEFA Regions Cup fixture against Russia, due to be played in August.

“This will remain our position should any other fixtures arise at any level of international football.”