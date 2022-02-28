Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers star labelled 'one to watch' by Celtic legend, 'interest' in St Mirren star, Dundee United want Livingston ace, Ibrox boss' VAR call, Hibs face Nisbet wait

Interest in Buddies star

St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick has revealed there has been interest from other clubs. The former Rangers understudy has excelled since moving to Paisley. Out of contract in the summer, the Buddies are keen to tie their No.1 down on an extended deal but Alnwick has revealed he is keeping his options open having spoken to the club. He said: “My agent is speaking to Tony Fitzpatrick regularly and we are just monitoring the situation. He knows there’s interest and stuff like that.” (The Scotsman)

Livi winger wanted

Dundee United have set their sights on Livingston winger Alan Forrest. The 25-year-old is in the final few months of his deal and Tam Courts is keen to add him for next season. Forrest had strong interest from St Johnstone in January but turned down a move to Perth. Since the end of January he has been in impressive form and key to Livingston's rise up the table with three goals and two assists. (Daily Record)

VAR call

Giovanni van Bronckhorst reiterated the call for VAR after feeling his Rangers side were cost all three points in the draw with Motherwell by refereeing decisions. The Ibrox side blew a two-goal lead at home to the Steelmen. The Dutchman said: “I think in the build-up to Motherwell’s second goal, their player was offside. We also scored two goals which were even closer with Morelos. You couldn’t see it with your eye but they got a really sharp eye in those moments – but when one player is one yard offside they didn’t see it. That is why you need VAR, for these moments to help referees. With VAR, we would have won this game.” (Various)

Bassey ‘one to watch’

Liverpool and Celtic legend Kenny Dalglish labelled Rangers star Calvin Bassey as a “one to watch”. The defender impressed in the 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League on Thursday. He said: “He has just turned 22, but he played with maturity, and showed his positional sense and tactical knowledge to switch seamlessly from left centre-back to left wing-back in the second half. Calvin has lovely feet, a great turn of pace and is powerfully built. He, most definitely, is one to watch." (Sunday Post)

McKay eyes national duty

Hearts star Barrie McKay has targeted a Scotland call-up after fine form for the Tynecastle Park side. Steve Clarke was in attendance as Hearts beat St Mirren 2-0 with McKay setting up a goal and chances. He said: “Everyone wants to play for their country and, if it came along, I’d be buzzing about it but I just need to play away with Hearts. It was one of the reasons I came here.” (The Scotsman)

Nervous Nisbet wait

Hibs could be without striker Kevin Nisbet for a lengthy period after he suffered a knee injury in the first-half of the clash with Celtic on Sunday. Manager Shaun Maloney admitted “it doesn't look too promising”. (Evening News)

McGregor’s Celtic message

Celtic captain Callum McGregor has issued a message to team-mates after the 0-0 draw with Hibs. He said: “A lot of new players, young team, new team who have done so well to get this point, so we have to stay calm and trust each other, trust the process and what the manager is asking us to do." (Various)