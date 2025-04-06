McBurnie only third Scot to score in La Liga in 38 years

Oli McBurnie ended an eight-month wait for his first goal in La Liga by scoring for Las Palmas on Sunday.

The striker broke his duck during his side's 3-1 defeat to Real Socieded to become only the second Scot to score in Spain's top flight in the past 38 years alongside Oli Burke, who netted for Alaves during a loan spell from West Brom in February 2000.

Burke was the first Scottish player to score La Liga since Steve Archibald netted a double for Barcelona in 1987 against city rivals Espanyol – whom he later returned to play for in the Spanish second tier.

Scotland international Oli McBurnie has finally ended his eight-month wait for a first goal in La Liga. (Photo by MANAURE QUINTERO/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Las Palmas were trailing 2-0 at home to Real Socieded when McBurnie netted on the hour mark, sliding in to convert from close range following a brilliant run and cross from ex-Rangers loanee Fabio Silva, to temporarily reduce the deficit before the visitors restored their two-goal advantage eight minutes later.

The long-awaited maiden strike arrived on McBurnie's 26th league appearance for the Gran Canaria-based outfit, with an even split of 13 starts and 13 substitute appearances.

His only previous two goals for the club since joining from Sheffield United last summer came in a 2-1 victory over fourth tier side CE Europa in the second round of the Copa Del Rey cup competition in December.

McBurnie, 28, completed the full 90 minutes alongside fellow Scotland international Scott McKenna who started for the 23rd time in La Liga since his summer move from Nottingham Forest.

While McKenna, 28, is an established member of the current national team set-up, McBurnie is hoping to reignite his international career after falling out of the picture under Scotland head coach Steve Clarke with the last of his 16 caps, which failed to produce a goal, coming in March 2021.

The defeat leaves Las Palmas mired in the relegation zone, second bottom of La Liga with 26 points from 30 matches, four points from safety with eight matches remaining. Next up is a trip to Getafe on Saturday.

Elsewhere this weekend, the aforementioned Oli Burke netted his fourth Bundesliga goal of the season for Werder Bremen, heading home his side’s opener from a corner kick in the 2-0 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. It was a fifth consecutive start in the German top flight for Burke, who has not been capped by Scotland since a 1-0 defeat in Israel in November 2020.

Oliver Burke of Werder Bremen celebrates scoring his team's first goal in the 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) | Getty Images

In Serie A, Che Adams missed a penalty for Torino in their 1-1 draw with Verona on Sunday. Adams, who started both of Scotland’s Nations League play-off legs against Greece last month, saw his 62nd minute spot-kick saved by Verona goalkeeper Lorenza Montipo while the match was still goalless. It meant the former Southampton striker missed the chance to net his ninth Serie A goal of the season and edge closer to Denis Law’s Scottish record of 10 strikes in a single Italian top flight campaign.

To make matters worse, Verona took the lead two minutes later through Amin Sarr but Torino hit straight back through Eljif Elmas before Adams was replaced on the 70-minute mark.

Meanwhile, Liam Henderson played the full 90 minutes as Empoli battled out a 0-0 draw with Cagliari to remain in the Serie A relegation zone, two points adrift from safety.