Scotland's first Euro 2020 opponents wait for appeal of Czech defender at centre of Rangers racism row

The defender was slapped with a 10-match ban after an investigation by European football’s governing body into complaints from Rangers that the Slavia Prague player had racially abused the Finnish international at Ibrox in March. The suspension ruled the 34-year-old out of Slavia’s subsequent games against Arsenal in the Europa League – and also extended into the summer’s championships by covering all UEFA matches.

However a space has been left by Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy in anticipation of an appeal against the punishment, which will be heard on Wednesday and determine if Kudela, who has nine international caps to his name, becomes the 26th man in the travelling party for group stage matches in Glasgow and London.

Czech Republic open their tournament against Scotland at Hampden before playing Croatia at the National Stadium and finishing Group D against England at Wembley on June 22.

Only 25 names were included in the provisional Czech squad announcement – leaving room for one late addition before the June 1 deadline taking the squad size to the permitted 26 – a three-player expansion granted by UEFA for the summer’s competition.

Kudela was also voted the best defender in the Czech league this week, ahead of the final weekend of domestic fixtures. Slavia have already won the top flight and sit 12 points clear of city rivals Sparta in second.