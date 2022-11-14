Scotland Women vs Venezuela Women: How to watch, kick off time, what TV channel it's on

The Scottish Women’s National Team will take on Venezuela tonight as they look to turn over a new leaf following last month’s heartbreaking defeat to Republic of Ireland.

Erin Cuthbert in action for Scotland during a FIFA Women's World Cup playoff match between Scotland and Austria at Hampden Park, on October 06, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Pedro Martinez-Losa’s Scotland squad will complete their upcoming camp in Spain with a game against Venezuela in Cadiz this evening.

In the first official game since their World Cup qualification play off defeat to Republic of Ireland, the side will look to bounce back with a win in the Spanish sun as Martinez-Losa looks to inject some fresh faces into his squad.

Billed as an ‘under 23s’ game, many of the Scotland squad that travelled to Spain took part in a friendly against Panama on Saturday evening, which saw Scotland win 2-0 thanks to goals from Abi Harrison and Jenna Clark.

And while some of the players involved could feature this evening, it is expected that the head coach will start with a more experienced side that includes the likes of Caroline Weir, Nicola Docherty and Claire Emslie.

Despite that, there will still be plenty of the younger generation hoping to feature during the game, with the likes of Rangers’ Brogan Hay and Hearts midfielder Rebecca McAllister hoping to gain their first full cap after featuring in the weekend win.

Who is in the Scotland Women squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Gibson (Glasgow City), Erin Clachers (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Eartha Cummings (Liverpool)

Defenders: Jenna Clark (Glasgow City), Kelly Clark (Celtic), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Leah Eddie (Hibs), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Rachel McLauchlan (Rangers), Kirsty Smith (West Ham United), Amy Muir (Glasgow City)

Midfielders: Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Lauren Davidson (Glasgow City), Lucy Graham (Everton), Sam Kerr (Rangers), Rebecca McAllister (Hearts), Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

Forward: Fiona Brown (FC Rosengard), Claire Emslie (Angel City), Christy Grimshaw (Milan), Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa), Abi Harrison (Bristol City), Brogan Hay (Rangers), Martha Thomas (Manchester United).

What time is Scotland Women vs Venezuela Women

Where: Estadio Antonio Barbadillo, Cádiz, Spain, Monday 14 November 6pm

How can I watch Scotland vs Venezuela

While Scotland Women’s games are normally broadcast via BBC Alba, the Scotland National Team’s official channels will be screening the full 90 minutes of the friendly against Venezuela. You can watch the game live via the official YouTube page here.

