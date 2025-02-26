Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has another injury concern ahead of next month’s Nations League playoff with Greece.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has been dealt a major injury concern after key midfielder Ryan Christie was forced off during Bournemouth’s 2-1 defeat at Brighton in the English Premier League last night.

The former-Celtic midfielder has been pivotal to the Cherries this season as they battle to finish in the European spots, but was forced to leave the pitch after just 26 minutes last night as goals from Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck saw them fall to defeat at the Amex Stadium.

With just over three weeks to go until the first leg of the Nations League playoff with Greece, Christie’s injury is a major problem for Clarke, who is already sweating on the fitness of Ben Doak and John Souttar ahead of the crucial two-legged affair.

Following the game, Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola said the 27-year-old Scottish midfielder would need to be assessed post-match to determine the severity of the injury, revealing that Christie had been dealing with a groin issue throughout the season.

“We’ve missed Illia [Zabarnyi] and Ryan Christie,” Iraola admitted following the game. “They give us a high level and it is difficult to replace this high level. He [Christie] felt something in the groin. He is having some issues within the season, and he has been dealing with these issues. Today though, he felt something different and we will assess him.

“The players we have recovering are healthy, but they don’t have the competitive state as the ones playing playing regularly. So we have to wait for them until they get into competitive state. We will try to deal with this situation.”

Elsewhere, 13-cap international forward Oliver Burke provided a timely reminder of his goal scoring talents last night after bagging a goal in Werder Bremen’s narrow 2-1 defeat Arminia Bielefeld in the DFB Pokal quarter-final. The Scottish striker was introduced to the fold at half-time by manager Ole Werner after a disastrous first-half saw Die Werderaner go 2-0 down before the break.