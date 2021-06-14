Today is the day - Scottish national team will be walking out of the Hampden Park tunnel against Czech Republic to mark their first appearance in a major tournament since 1998 in just a matter of hours.

For a generation of Scots, it’ll be the first time they have been able to witness their side take part in a major international tournament and the excitement is palpable ahead of Euro 2020 as Steve Clarke’s side look to make history and qualify from Group D.

Scott McTominay celebrates Scotland's qualification for Euro 2020.

Scotland vs Czech Republic

Where: Hampden Park, Monday 14 June 2021, 2pm

Scotland will come up against a familiar face in their opening game of the tournament, with Jaroslav Šilhavý’s Czech Republic side set to play the Tartan Army for the third time in under a year.

How far will Scotland go in Euro 2020?

Goals from Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Christie gave Scotland a 2-1 victory in Olomouc last September, while an early Ryan Fraser strike sealed a second win over the Czechs in the Nations League just a month later, Scotland running out 1-0 winners at a cold Hampden Park that night.

The national team will have the benefit of being roared on to the pitch by at least 12,000 fans too, after the Scottish government gave the green light for the Scotland’s national stadium to house 25% of it’s capacity earlier in the month.

Where can I watch it?

Scotland’s opening game of the tournament is due to be aired on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Scotland vs England

Where: Wembley Stadium, Friday 18 June 2021, 8pm

It doesn’t get much bigger than Scotland vs England at a major tournament, does it?

The sides haven’t faced each other since an enthralling 2-2 draw at Hampden Park back in 2017 and, if the clash is even half as good as that game was, we are are in for an absolute treat.

Leigh Griffiths so very nearly become the hero in that game, but will Scotland go one better at Euro 2020 and replicate their famous victory over the auld enemy in 1999? With the tournament soon approaching, fans are already dreaming of a repeat of the game which saw Scotland defeat England thanks to Don Hutchinson’s second half header.

Where can I watch it?

It’ll be a difficult one to miss. But the game will be aired on STV/ITV and STV Player/ITV Hub.

Scotland vs Croatia

Where: Hampden Park, Tuesday 22 June 2021, 8pm

The third and final group game for Steve Clarke’s side will see them take on World Cup 2018 runners-up Croatia.

In what could be a crunch match if the side are to progress beyond the group states, Scotland will crucially have home advantage against the might of Luka Modric and company.

It will be the first time the sides have faced each other in a major tournament, with Scotland only facing the Croats five times in their history. Fans will be hoping for a repeat of a memorable 2-0 win in 2013, a game which saw a Steven Naismith inspired Scotland side produce a magnificent display on the southside of Glasgow.

Where can I watch it?

The final group game will be shown on STV/ITV4 and STV Player/ITV Hub.

