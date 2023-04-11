Scotland Women will look to build on an impressive win on Good Friday as they take on Costa Rica at Hampden Park. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game, including how to watch and get tickets for the game.

Scotland return to Hampden Park tonight hoping to make it two wins from two (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Pedro Martinez Losa’s side head into the game with Costa Rica with a spring in their step after a memorable win over Australia in London on Friday.

The win over the World Cup hosts was well deserved too as a new look Scotland enjoyed a morale boosting victory thanks to Nicola Docherty’s 47th minute strike – and they will be hoping to put on another good show as they return to Hampden Park for the first time since October.

Standing in their way though will be Glasgow City’s Scottish Women’s player of the year Priscila Chinchilla and her Costa Rica side who arrive at the home of Scottish football looking to avenge a 2-1 defeat to Poland last week.

Claire Emslie is expected to wear the captain’s armband again the absence of Rachel Corsie, while forward Caroline Weir will be vice captain on her 97th cap, a role the forward said was “an honour” in the lead up to the game.

Teenage Rangers star Emma Watson could earn her second cap after impressing on her debut against Australia, while Glasgow City’s Lauren Davidson and London City Lionesses’s Jamie-Lee Napier are pushing for starts after impressing as substitutes. However, Napier’s club team mate Sarah Ewens has returned to the English Championship side after picking up an injury. Meanwhile, Fiona Brown is in line to reach a milestone of 50 caps for the national side.

"I'm proud that I kept going when there were times that it felt quite unlikely so it's very special. My first cap was the best moment ever so to have come this far means the world to me" said Brown.

"There's nothing better than representing your country, for me. There's no better feeling than pulling on that shirt. It's so good to be back at Hampden."

How can I watch Scotland Women vs Costa Rica Women, when do Scotland Women kick off

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow, Tuesday April 11, 7:35pm

If you’re unable to make it to Hampden Park, BBC Alba will be screening the full 90 minutes of Scotland’s friendly with Costa Rica live. You can also stream the game on BBC’s iPlayer service.

Live coverage will begin at 7.25pm.

How can I get tickets for Scotland Women at Hampden Park

Tickets are available for Scotland Women’s World Cup qualifiers at Hampden from the official SWNT ticket site.

To purchase tickets, simply register free on the site here, including tickets to tomorrow’s game against Costa Rica, with tickets priced at just £10 for adults and £5 for children/seniors.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Gibson (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Eartha Cummings (Liverpool)

Defenders: Emma Mukandi (Reading), Kirsty Smith (Reading), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Jenna Clark (Glasgow City), Rachel McLaughlin (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Amy Muir (Glasgow City), Kathy Hill (Rangers)

Midfielders: Caroline Weir (Real Madrid), Sam Kerr (Rangers), Emma Watson (Rangers), Lauren Davidson (Glasgow City), Chelsea Cornet (Rangers), Jamie-Lee Napier (London City Lionesses), Lisa Robertson (Celtic)