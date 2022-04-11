Scotland v Ukraine: When Scotland could play World Cup play-off - and proposed date for Wales tie

The Scotlands-World-Cup-play-fate.html">Daily Mail reports Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell has travelled to Switzerland for discussions with UEFA.

Scotland were due to play Ukraine at Hampden Park last month but due to Russia’s invasion of the country the match was rescheduled but with no set date.

Two options have been put forward, either Tuesday, May 31 or Wednesday, June 1.

Scotland should find out their play-off dates soon. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

There are positives and negatives to both. The May date means there could potentially be one day fewer for the likes of Ryan Christie and Andy Robertson to recover if they are involved in the Championship play-off final and Champions League final respectively. Alternatively, the June date would mean one day fewer prior to the final with Wales if Ukraine are defeated.

The match in Cardiff has been pencilled in for Sunday, June 5, according to the Mail.

Scotland are also due to face Ukraine on June 7, one of four Nations League games scheduled for that month. Rolling the Nations League and play-off ties with Ukraine into one has been mooted but the SFA are not keen, preferring for the former match to be played in September.

The involvement of Steve Clarke's men in the play-off will require the Nations League home fixture with Armenia on June 4 to be rescheduled, while Scotland are due to play away matches against Ireland and Armenia on June 11 and 14 respectively.

