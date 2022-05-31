Scotland v Ukraine: What are the extra ScotRail train times for Scotland fans

Scotland fans will benefit from extra train services put on by ScotRail for after the national team’s huge World Cup play-off.

By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 12:08 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Steve Clarke’s men face Ukraine at Hampden Park on Wednesday evening in a 7.45pm kick-off.

On Monday, ScotRail, which has a driver shortage, advised fans to plan ahead for travelling to the game due to the temporary timetable which sees the final train between Glasgow and Edinburgh leave at 10.15pm.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

This would have made it very difficult for supporters who were planning to attend the game by train to get home.

Later the same day, ScotRail were able to confirm they had managed to schedule extra services.

For fans travelling from Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh, there are now trains at 10.45pm, 11.15pm and 11.45pm. A train will leave Queen Street for Stirling at 11.22pm.

There are later services now for Ayr (11.30pm), Gourock (11.21pm), Neilston (11.05pm) and East Kilbride (11.17pm), all leaving from Glasgow Central.

Read More

Read More
Liverpool fans tear-gassed in Paris, Rangers fans without water in baking heat: ...
ScotRail have put on extra services for Scotland fans. Picture: SNS
ScotRailScotlandUkraineEdinburghSteve Clarke
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.