Scotland v Ukraine: What are the extra ScotRail train times for Scotland fans

Steve Clarke’s men face Ukraine at Hampden Park on Wednesday evening in a 7.45pm kick-off.

This would have made it very difficult for supporters who were planning to attend the game by train to get home.

Later the same day, ScotRail were able to confirm they had managed to schedule extra services.

For fans travelling from Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh, there are now trains at 10.45pm, 11.15pm and 11.45pm. A train will leave Queen Street for Stirling at 11.22pm.

There are later services now for Ayr (11.30pm), Gourock (11.21pm), Neilston (11.05pm) and East Kilbride (11.17pm), all leaving from Glasgow Central.