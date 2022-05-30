Scotland v Ukraine: ScotRail advise travel plans over train timetable disruption much to fans' anger

Supporters travelling to other parts of the country by train will be hugely affected on one of the biggest night’s in the national team’s calendar.

Scotland need to beat Ukraine to set up a play-off final with Wales on Sunday in Cardiff.

However, the anticipation has been disrupted due to a lack of train drivers and a pay dispute which has resulted in a temporary ScotRail timetable.

The last train to Edinburgh from Glasgow Queen Street is 10.15pm, just 45 minutes after the game is due to finish at Hampden Park. Meanwhile, the last train to Aberdeen is the same time as the 7.45pm kick-off. The same train for fans travelling to Dundee.

The final train to Dunfermline is 6.15pm and to Stirling it is 7.49pm. Perth's is 7.37pm and to get back to Inverness you’d need to be on the train 38 minutes before kick-off.

"We're urging Scotland fans to plan ahead for Wednesday's match against Ukraine, with our temporary timetable still in place,” ScotRail said.

“We'll be running some extra services to/from Mount Florida, as well as adding more carriages on trains serving Mount Florida & Kings Park.

Scotland fans will have their travel impacted for Wednesday's Ukraine match due to a temporary train timetable issue. Picture: SNS

“Supporters heading to the game should allow extra time for travel as services will be busy. Buying return tickets to Mount Florida in advance will help avoid additional queuing on the day.

“Visiting Ukraine fans taking the train should use services to/from Mount Florida.

“We'd also like to remind regular customers that trains from Glasgow Central to Mount Florida and Kings Park will be much busier than normal prior to the game.

“To help everyone’s journey go smoothly we will have extra staff on hand to help customers.

“The temporary timetable means fewer options for fans going to/from Glasgow before & after the game.

