Scotland v Ukraine: Is this Steve Clarke's team for crucial World Cup play-off?

Ukraine were due to visit Scotland in March however the match was moved owing to the conflict in the country and Russian invasion. Since then Wales have won their corresponding play-off final to lie in wait for the winners of this postponed clash and while the eyes of the world will be on Hampden, Scotland are leaving no room for sentiment in the national bid to join the world’s elite in Qatar.
Scotland have missed each tournament since 1998 – but Clarke has now named the squad of players he entrusts to get us there.
The national team boss has seen some of his options stretched from where they might have been had the game been played when originally scheduled in March, with Kieran Tierney out, Nathan Patterson and Billy Gilmour reporting with injury concerns and Ryan Jack having to pull out through injury since being selected. His place has been taken by Luton Town's Allan Campbell.
There are also quick turnarounds for Andy Robertson and Scott McKenna who took their seasons into the final stages in the Champions League final and Premier League play-off final respectively.
However the core of the side that Clarke has stuck with throughout his tenure IS available and the manager will need to select his best possible side to take the nation’s World Cup ream into Sunday’s play-off final in Cardiff.
Here’s how and who Scotland could line-up come Wednesday evening against Oleksandr Zinchenko and co.
Will Clarke follow suit, or spring a surprise?