Scotland v Ukraine: Is this Steve Clarke's team for crucial World Cup play-off?

Scotland have missed each tournament since 1998 – but Clarke has now named the squad of players he entrusts to get us there.

The national team boss has seen some of his options stretched from where they might have been had the game been played when originally scheduled in March, with Kieran Tierney out, Nathan Patterson and Billy Gilmour reporting with injury concerns and Ryan Jack having to pull out through injury since being selected. His place has been taken by Luton Town's Allan Campbell.

There are also quick turnarounds for Andy Robertson and Scott McKenna who took their seasons into the final stages in the Champions League final and Premier League play-off final respectively.

However the core of the side that Clarke has stuck with throughout his tenure IS available and the manager will need to select his best possible side to take the nation’s World Cup ream into Sunday’s play-off final in Cardiff.

Here’s how and who Scotland could line-up come Wednesday evening against Oleksandr Zinchenko and co.

Will Clarke follow suit, or spring a surprise?

1. Craig Gordon Goalkeeper will be one of the first names on the teamsheet, and unless injured will be picked ahead of David Marshall, Zander Clark and Liam Kelly. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

2. Nathan Patterson Everton wing-back might be short on match-time and short on fitness after an injury but the attacking outlet he gives will be an asset to Clarke who could try to take as many minutes as he can from the former Rangers man's right-wing bursts if his fitness holds up. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

3. Andy Robertson The captain will be certain to start and eager for a third time lucky after missing out on the Premier League and Champions league with liverpool on his last two appearances. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

4. Grant Hanley No nonsense defender who does exactly what it says on the tin, and defends has been a regular pick by Clarke and likely to start again in the centre of a back three. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales