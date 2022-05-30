Scotland's head coach Steve Clarke has to select one of his most important starting XIs this week (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Scotland v Ukraine: Is this Steve Clarke's team for crucial World Cup play-off?

Steve Clarke must select one of his most important line-ups of his Scotland tenure – and probably of his entire managerial career.

By David Oliver
Monday, 30th May 2022, 4:01 pm

Ukraine were due to visit Scotland in March however the match was moved owing to the conflict in the country and Russian invasion. Since then Wales have won their corresponding play-off final to lie in wait for the winners of this postponed clash and while the eyes of the world will be on Hampden, Scotland are leaving no room for sentiment in the national bid to join the world’s elite in Qatar.

Scotland have missed each tournament since 1998 – but Clarke has now named the squad of players he entrusts to get us there.

The national team boss has seen some of his options stretched from where they might have been had the game been played when originally scheduled in March, with Kieran Tierney out, Nathan Patterson and Billy Gilmour reporting with injury concerns and Ryan Jack having to pull out through injury since being selected. His place has been taken by Luton Town's Allan Campbell.

There are also quick turnarounds for Andy Robertson and Scott McKenna who took their seasons into the final stages in the Champions League final and Premier League play-off final respectively.

However the core of the side that Clarke has stuck with throughout his tenure IS available and the manager will need to select his best possible side to take the nation’s World Cup ream into Sunday’s play-off final in Cardiff.

Here’s how and who Scotland could line-up come Wednesday evening against Oleksandr Zinchenko and co.

Will Clarke follow suit, or spring a surprise?

How to watch the crucial World Cup qualifier at Hampden – kick-off time, match details

1. Craig Gordon

Goalkeeper will be one of the first names on the teamsheet, and unless injured will be picked ahead of David Marshall, Zander Clark and Liam Kelly.

2. Nathan Patterson

Everton wing-back might be short on match-time and short on fitness after an injury but the attacking outlet he gives will be an asset to Clarke who could try to take as many minutes as he can from the former Rangers man's right-wing bursts if his fitness holds up.

3. Andy Robertson

The captain will be certain to start and eager for a third time lucky after missing out on the Premier League and Champions league with liverpool on his last two appearances.

4. Grant Hanley

No nonsense defender who does exactly what it says on the tin, and defends has been a regular pick by Clarke and likely to start again in the centre of a back three.

