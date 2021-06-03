Scotland v Luxembourg: Kick-off time, is Euro 2020 warm-up game on TV, stream details, odds, why minnows will be tricky opposition

Scotland last played Luxembourg in 2012. Picture: SNS

Steve Clarke’s men come into the match full of confidence after an encouraging display in a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands. A match the Scots deserved to win if it wasn't for some questionable refereeing.

Now focus switches to Luxembourg and all eyes will be on Clarke's XI with the players left out against the Netherlands set to return with Scott McTominay also likely to be considered after being left on the bench against the Dutch.

After that game, the big fixtures arrive.

Here’s what you need to know to gear up for the friendly, which is a little more important than usual with what’s to come later this summer...

Match details

Who: Luxembourg v Scotland

What: International friendly for the home side but a crucial Euro 2020 build-up encounter for Steven Clarke’s men.

When: Sunday, June 6. Kick-off 5pm.

Where: Venue Stade Josy Barthel, Lëtzebuerg, Luxembourg

How to watch

The game is live on Sky Sports Football. The match is given a five-minute build-up with the programme scheduled to start at 4.55pm. The game is also available on Sky Go and can also be bought on NOW. Extended highlights of the match will be shown on BBC Scotland at 10.30pm. It can also be watched on iPlayer.

Form

Luxembourg – Since the start of 2020, the Red Lions have played 12 matches winning four, drawing one and losing five. Their most recent win was in World Cup qualifying against the Republic of Ireland. They are no longer an ‘easy minnow’ and have players playing in top-flights across Europe.

Scotland – The draw with the Netherlands means it is just two defeats in 15 for the Scots. Although you can also look at it as one win in the last six.

Team news

Steve Clarke is set to welcome back David Marshall, Stephen O'Donnell, Nathan Patterson, Grant Hanley, John McGinn and Che Adams who all missed the friendly with the Dutch due to a precaution over John Fleck’s positive Covid-19 test.

Previous meetings

This will only be the fourth time the sides have met in a fixture. The previous was a friendly fixture nearly nine years ago which you can read more about below.

The nations have only once been drawn in the group together. That was qualification for Euro 88.

Scotland placed second bottom with Luxembourg bottom. However, the Scots with their three wins and three draws finished just two points behind Republic of Ireland who won the group.

A key issue was Scotland's inability to beat Luxembourg in the final group game, the nation's only point in that qualification.

The other group meeting was a 3-0 win at Hampden Park with Davie Cooper scoring a double.

Last match

In 2011 Scotland travelled to the same venue they will play at on Sunday for a friendly and emerged with a 2-1 win, Jordan Rhodes hitting a double within the first 23 minutes. It was the game between Craig Levein and Gordon Strachan’s time in charge.

Billy Stark took charge of the game with Murray Davidson earning his one and only cap for the country.

Bookmakers odds