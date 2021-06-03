Hearts ace Craig Gordon on the 'soft' free-kick, Scotland squad depth and getting in the bubble

Scotland were impressive in their 2-2 draw with the Netherlands. Picture: Getty

Steve Clarke was without seven players for Wednesday nights' 2-2 draw with the Netherlands following John Fleck’s positive test.

Scotland didn’t take Che Adams, Grant Hanley, David Marshall, John McGinn, Stephen O’Donnell and Nathan Patterson to Portugal. All were deemed to be in “close vicinity” with Fleck.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, Scott McTominary wasn’t used, having recently played in the Europa League final for Manchester United.

If there is a blessing for Scotland is that it happened before the tournament started and ensures vigilance going forward.

“It’s not affected us too much,” Gordon told Sky Sports. “Obviously we wouldn't have wanted it to happen but I’m sure we can deal with it and move on.

“It just shows you this isn't away yet. We just need to be very careful.

"I think once we’re inside the bubble we’ll be fine. It happened at the very beginning but it gives us time to sort that out and make sure we are fine for the tournament.”

Craig Gordon started between the sticks for the second game running. Picture: Getty

'Close-knit group’

Arguably the most encouraging aspect of the 2-2 draw with the Dutch was the prominent role played by other squad members.

It left Gordon enthusiastic about the depth of the Scotland squad going into the tournament.

"We’re such a close-knit group,” he said. “Anyone can step into those positions because we have such a good all-round squad.

“I think we did very well. The boys are actually a bit disappointed to only get the draw but I think it was a good performance overall.

"No matter who plays in the positions we get the same work rate and similar results. It’s a real good group, everybody is working hard to bring results.

"It’s a good workout for us and we can take confidence from it.

“Some boys it has been a while since their last game so it was good to get them out there.

"We also still have to look to build and improve on performances for going into the tournament. A good run out and a fairly good result in the end. I’m sure anybody would have taken a draw before the game.

"It’s unfortunate the way it has come about but still a good performance and good result.”

Gordon, like the whole of Scotland, was unhappy with the referee’s decision to award the Netherlands a soft free-kick late on from which Memphis Depay scored.

The Hearts No.1, who had made a fine stop from a deflected effort moments before, was left unsighted.

“We still have to defend it,” he said.

"The goal is a cheap one to lose. We closed the space beside the wall, whether it was our players or their plays that closed that gap to stop me seeing the ball, that was disappointing.

"I need to see who it was who went across the line. We set it up quite well, just disappointing.