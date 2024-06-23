What is Scotland’s record against Hungary - and when did they last beat tonight’s Euro 2024 opponents?

Scotland vs Hungary. Do or die time. The big one. Whatever you want to call it, tonight’s clash in Stuttgart is one of the nation’s most important games ever. A opportunity to make history, or to suffer a familiar fate - with no in between.

After a 5-1 thrashing from Euro 2024 hosts Germany in the opening game of the tournament, Steve Clarke’s side put in a much-improved performance in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland on Wednesday to give themselves a real chance of qualifying for the last 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Optimism is flowing through the country, with Scotland knowing a win will likely see them make the last 16 of a major tournament for the first time in history. The Tartan Army will be there to back them in their thousands in Stuttgart. It is a night full of anticipation, but one sure to be tough on the hearts of every single Scotland fan.

Can Clarke’s outfit take inspiration from previous games against Hungary? Here is Scotland’s full head to head record against their opponents - and when they last tasted victory against them.

Scotland vs Hungary - What is Scotland’s record against Hungary?

The teams have faced each other a total of 9 times, although they have never played each in other in a competitive fixture, with each game being played as an international friendly. They last faced each other in 2018 at the Groupama Aréna in the Hungarian capital of Budapest.

From their 17 games played, Scotland have three wins, giving them a 33.3% win percentage. Hungary have won a total of four times - a 44.4% win percentage. A further two games have ended in a draw.

When did Scotland last win against Hungary?

Scotland have tasted victory in two of their last three games against Hungary, with the most recent win coming in Budapest on 27 March 2018, where they earned their first win of Alex McLeish's second spell in charge.

Winning 1-0, the victory came via Matt Phillips’ first international goal just after the break and saw the Tartan Army celebrate their first ever away win over Hungary, whose side included current Euro 2024 squad members Péter Gulácsi, Attila Fiola and László Kleinheisler in their starting XI.

Scotland line up that night: Allan McGregor, Jack Hendry, Charlie Mulgrew, Scott McKenna, Ryan Fraser, John McGinn, Stuart Armstrong, Andy Robertson Callum McGregor, James Forrest, Matt Phillips.

Scotland vs Hungary last 5 results

27 March 2018: Hungary 0-1 Scotland (Friendly)

18 August 2004: Scotland 0-3 Hungary (Friendly)

9 September 1987: Scotland 2-0 Hungary (Friendly)

31 May 1980: Hungary 3-1 Scotland (Friendly)