How Scotland can qualify for Euros last 16 with two points if they draw against Hungary

The other group results Scotland would need to progress with two draws

Scotland will attempt to make history and book their place in the knock-out stages of Euro 2024 when they face Hungary on Sunday evening.

Never before has a Scotland side made it beyond the group stages of a major tournament but Steve Clarke’s side have put themselves in a strong position to do so. A 5-1 defeat to Germany in the opening match was a major setback but Scotland recovered to claim their first point with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means that avoiding defeat to Hungary, who have zero points after losing to both Switzerland and Germany, would clinch a third place finish in Group A for Scotland. That could be enough to qualify to the last 16 with the four best third-placed sides set to progress to the next phase, along with the top two in each group. Scotland will only claim a second place finish if they defeat Hungary and Switzerland lose to Germany with a six-goal swing in goal difference.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke arrives in Stuttgart ahead of the Euro 2024 Group A fixture against Hungary. Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

A victory would move Scotland onto four points which would most likely earn passage into the knock-out stages as no nation has failed to progress with that tally since the current format was introduced in 2016. A draw would leave Scotland on two points – and more vulnerable to an early exit – but it could still be enough to qualify for the knock-out stages if certain results elsewhere go in their favour.

Georgia’s draw with Czech Republic on Saturday was good news for Scotland in that regard as it means there are now three other groups where the third place team can finish with a worse record than the two points and -4 goal difference Scotland would have in the event of a draw with Hungary.

The three groups Scotland will be keeping an eye on are Group B, Group C and Group F. In Group B, if Spain beat Albania and Italy beat Croatia, then Albania will finish third with just one point. In Group C, if Denmark beat Serbia and England beat Slovenia, then Slovenia will finish third on two points. To overturn the goal difference in Scotland’s favour, England would have to win by 4 – provided Scotland score more against Hungary than Slovenia do against England – otherwise England would need to win by 5. In Group F, if Portugal beat Georgia and Turkey beat Czech Republic then the Czechs will finish third on one point.