The warm-up games and training camp are over, and now the real Euro 2020 action begins for the Tartan Army.
Some 12,000 fans will be in the socially distanced national stadium for the return to the big stage – the first match in 23 years at a major tournament for the national team.
It’s been a longer wait than ever imagined – and prolonged by the pandemic which means a reduced allocation for the Tartan Army for the eagerly awaited game.
Steve Clarke is tasked with picking the first XI from his 26-man squad, which has been based in the north-east of England for the past few days, and will emulate Craig Brown, the last national manager to take Scotland to a major tournament – and indeed the last manager to be in charge of a Scotland side at the European Championships – and the last man to win a game there too.
Can the current crop re-write that record from 1996 on the first major tournament appearance since 1998?
We will find out and The Scotsman will be there at Hampden and here with you bringing you all the action and reaction as well as pre-match build-up to get you in the mood (as if you need it) via our liveblog below, which we’ll be updating throughout the big day.
Scotland v Czech Republic: LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 14 June, 2021, 11:00
- UEFA Euro 2020, Group D
- Kick off 2pm, Hampden Park, Glasgow
- Scotland return to the European Championships for the first time since 1996 when Ally McCoists’s goal defeated Switzerland
- Scotland have not appeared at a major tournament finals since the World Cup in 1998
The Scotsman: LIVE
Join The Scotsman Publications’ football editors Mark Atkinson and Matthew Elder with Joel Sked and Craig Fowler for a live preview of today’s game from 11am this morning.
Euro 2020: The Scotsman launches livestream series for Scotland's opening match against Czech Republic
An expert panel of The Scotsman’s football writers will debate Scotland’s prospects in a livestream event running in the build up to the nation’s Euro 2020 opener on Monday.
Watching from afar
Ex-pro, and ex-pat, David Weatherston - once of Falkirk, St Johnstone and a regular on the pitch at Hampden with Queen’s Park, tweets...
Writer Alan Pattullo has spent the last few days following the Scotland squad at their Rockliffe Hall training camp.
Here’s the latest diary from his base in the north-east of England as we build-up to the big one
Alan Pattullo's Euro 2020 diary: The Maradona of the Carpathians, feta cheese and when North Korea came to stay in Darlington
Scotland are only the latest international side to be able to claim to have stayed in Darlington, or at least a few miles outside it, during a major international football tournament.
Nothing to fear
Joel Sked believes Scotland have nothing to fear in Group D.
Here’s why...
Why Scotland have nothing to fear from England, Croatia, Czech Republic in their Euro 2020 group
When the whistle blows at Hampden Park at 2pm on Monday to signal the start of Scotland's involvement at Euro 2020 it will be 8,392 (EIGHT THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED AND NINETY TWO) days since the humbling 3-0 loss to Morocco in the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard stadium at France 98.
Since when?
As we said, it’ been a long time coming.
8393 days to be exact since that match in St Etienne when Craig Burley was sent off and no-one really expected us to be waiting almost 276 months until the next one, did we?
If you want to be particularly pernickety, come kick-off time it’ll be 201424 hours and 15 minutes since Scotland we last involved at the top table of mens’ football.
Good morning and welcome to Euro 2020.
Sounds good doesn’t it?
Scotland will be kicking off the national mens’ first major tournament at 2pm - and The Scotsman will be here for all the pre-match build-up, news, match details and in-play updates from Hampden on a day that’s been awaited for more than a generation.