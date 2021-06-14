Scotland v Czech Republic: Fans share their disappointment as largely negative reaction greets starting XI for Euro 2020 opener

An injury to Kieran Tierney has forced the Arsenal star out of the starting XI, while there’s no spot for Che Adams. Other popular picks to start, Billy Gilmour and Nathan Patterson, also fail to make the side.

The team is: Marshall; Hendry, Hanley, Cooper; O’Donnell, McGinn, McTominay, Armstrong, Robertson; Christie; Dykes.

WHAT THE FANS SAID:

Scotland face the Czech Republic at Hampden Park in their first game at Euro 2020. Picture: SNS

@1872Dylan_: “No Tierney, thanks Steve, time to pack up and forget about the euros, save ourselves for the WC.”

@ibroxrocks: “Wasn’t expecting Patterson or Gilmour to start so no real surprise but I thought Adams was a cert.”

@findlay1885: “STEVE CLARKE GOT US HERE SO LETS KEEP THE FAITH IN HIM.”

@jamiebeatson: “Hmm. No Adams is disappointing - he looks streets ahead of Dykes. Tierney presumably injured? Hope that’s not more than a niggle that can be shaken off.”

@gigpod: “The positive for Scotland after that starting eleven is at least they do have options on the bench. They’ll absolutely need them.”

@DMcIver22: “No Tierney, no Adams, no Patterson, no Gilmour...I'd like even one of them Steve?! I honestly think we're knackered here but hey, it's never easy for us anyway. Let's do this.”

@OwenJamesBrown: “Trusting in Clarke but I really would've liked Adams to start, don't understand why not. Hopefully Tierney can be back in for Friday.”

@EtienneBojan: “This is why I cannot get excited about the National Team. Mind-boggling. All the energy and enthusiasm zapped out of me before it even begins. This is going to be a slog when it shouldn’t need to be. Buckle up.”

@RossMcCaff: ‘Tierney clearly out due to injury, but not sold on that lineup. Chrstie has been gubbins this season, and its very cautious with one up top. Che Adams has done enough to start imo

@stramashes: “ah hello again, that feeling of being completely hyped until seeing the line-up which fills you with ice-cold dread. it’s been a while, old friend.”

@AlphaKaiser_II: “5 at the back plus Scott McTominay... we're seriously playing Catenaccio against Czech Republic FFS.”

WHAT THE MEDIA SAID:

@scottmcdermott8: “Tierney out for Scotland a huge blow. Some other big calls from Clarke as well. McGregor and Adams on the bench, Armstrong, Christie and Dykes start.”

@MattLindsayHT: “Losing Kieran Tierney, perhaps their best player, is a devastating blow for Scotland. Steve Clarke sticks with a three man defence and picks Liam Cooper, Grant Hanley and Jack Hendry for the Euro 2020 opener with the Czech Republic at Hampden. So much depends on how they do.”

@jamiekborthwick: “Tierney had been out doing warm-ups in training this week but not completing sessions. We were told he was on a reduced workload but - understandably - it seems Scotland were playing their cards close to their chest.”

@_PaigeBeresford: “Not exactly what I had expected but go make us proud boys definitely got plenty of good options on the bench if it needs a change up. Big blow for KT missing the opening game though.. got to be an injury . Come on though Scotland, we’ve got this.”

@AllPtsNorth: “Gutted no Tierney. Changes the dynamic of the team hugely.”

@Oldfirmfacts1: “Kieran Tierney being rested for the final.”

