The warm-up games and training camp are over, and now the real Euro 2020 action begins for the Tartan Army.
Some 12,000 fans will be in the socially distanced national stadium for the return to the big stage – the first match in 23 years at a major tournament for the national team.
It’s been a longer wait than ever imagined – and prolonged by the pandemic which means a reduced allocation for the Tartan Army for the eagerly awaited game.
Steve Clarke is tasked with picking the first XI from his 26-man squad, which has been based in the north-east of England for the past few days, and will emulate Craig Brown, the last national manager to take Scotland to a major tournament – and indeed the last manager to be in charge of a Scotland side at the European Championships – and the last man to win a game there too.
Can the current crop re-write that record from 1996 on the first major tournament appearance since 1998?
We will find out and The Scotsman will be there at Hampden and here with you bringing you all the action and reaction as well as pre-match build-up to get you in the mood (as if you need it) via our liveblog below, which we’ll be updating throughout the big day.
- SCOTLAND: Marshall, O’Donnell, Robertson, McTominay, Hendry, Hanley, McGinn, Dykes, Christie, Cooper, Armstrong.
- Scotland have not appeared at a major tournament finals since the World Cup in 1998
Singing for Scotland
Football fever has gripped Scotland today - and one song in particular.
It’s not Runrig’s anthem, Flower of Scotland or even Andy Cameron’s 1978 classic (?)....
It’s not 500 Miles from the Proclaimers either.
Here’s what it is the Tartan Army has been singing - and why...
Scotland has its ball back
There’s been a lot written of what this return to the top table of mens’ football means... but if you can only read one, or one more, make sure it’s this one from Alan Pattullo.
Three not in the matchday squad
The three players missing altogether from Steve Clarke’s squad are Kieran Tierney, John Fleck and Declan Gallagher.
Graeme Souness
I think Scotland have enough to get a result today. They have a good group of players this time round - a solid group.
Surprise selection
That’s a surprise selection from Steve Clarke.
Callum McGrgeor misses out but it’s not Billy Gilmour taking his place - it’s Stuart Armstrong.
And there’s also no Kieran Tierney who excelled in Scotland’s last game at Hampden against the Faroe Islands.
Nor is there space for Che Adams.
There first of many important times this afternoon comes in around 5-10 minutes.
That’s when Steve Clarke’s team will be made public.
If you scroll back you’ll know that some already know the side, but it’ll be official around 75 minutes before kick-off.
Will Billy Gilmour be involved?
Tomas Cerny, ex-Hamilton Accies goalkeeper via Sky Sports News
Patrick Schick has a bit of quality about him, I hope Tomas Soucek can get into the box - any set-piece or cross he’s a big big threat. Players like Jankto with pace can be dangerous. Scotland should watch those players most.
🚌 Travel update
The Scotland squad has arrived at Hampden!
Scotland squad
The team are en route to Hampden from their hotel base in Glasgow - and Steve Clarke has spoken of the toughest decision he has had to make.... and it’s NOT choosing the team.
Last 5 results: Scotland
Here’s a look at the recent results for Steve Clarke’s side ahead of the Euro 2020 opener in just two hours’ time!
Luxembourg 0, Scotland 1: June 6, 2021
Netherlands 2, Scotland 2: June 2, 2021
Scotland 4, Faroe Islands 0: March 31, 2021
Israel 1 Scotland 1: March 28, 2021
Scotland 2, Austria 2: March 25, 2021
Last 5 results: Czech Republic
Let’s have a look into the match stats ahead of kick-off in just over two hours’ time.
Here’s the last five results for the visitors to Hampden this afternoon.
Czech Republic 3, Albania 1: June 8, 2021
Italy 4, Czech Republic 0: June 4, 2021
Wales 1, Czech Republic 0: March 30,2021
Czech Republic 1, Belgium 1: March 27, 2021
Estonia 2, Czech Republic 6: March 24, 2021
Team talk
Steve Clarke’s team will know who is playing and who isn’t by now.
Here’s who we’d choose if we were in charge (but other opinions are expressed, and explained, in the video here)
Pat Nevin, A View from the Euros
I watched the Champions League semi-final recently. McGinn versus Modric? Honestly, I’m now McGinn, all day long.
The Scotsman: LIVE
Join The Scotsman Publications’ football editors Mark Atkinson and Matthew Elder with Joel Sked and Craig Fowler for a live preview of today’s game from 11am this morning.
