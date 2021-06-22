It could be history in the making for Steve Clarke and his team with the national side never having passed the opening stage of a major mens’ tournament before – and it all comes down to 90 minutes on the southside of Glasgow.
Friday night’s draw with England at Wembley was big – but this may well just eclipse it given what’s at stake.
It hasn’t been easy after a rocky opening to the European Championships and a home defeat to the Czech Republic. The England result was a boost but then Billy Gilmour’s covid test result after some midfield heroics in the Auld Enemy clash threw a second spanner in the works for Steve Clarke, who already had to cope without another ex-Rangers youth John Fleck for the same reasons at the pre-tournament training camp in Spain.
But now it all comes down to Hampden and Croatia and The Scotsman will be in the ground bringing you all the latest action and reaction from Hampden and all the pre-match build-up – and with a match of such magnitude… there’s plenty of that.
Follow the live blog below for real-time as it happens match action and reaction.
Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today
Scotland v Croatia: LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 19:10
- Euro 2020 - Group D, matchday three
- Hampden Park, Glasgow - 8pm
- 🏴: Marshall, McTominay, Hanley, Tierney, O’Donnell, Robertson, Armstrong, McGregor, McGinn, Adams, Dykes.
- 🇭🇷 v 🏴 A win for either side puts them in the knock-out stages
Support from all over
🚨ONE HOUR WARNING 🚨
Get everything needing done, done now.
Sixty minutes until Croatia v Scotland at Hampden!
Pundit’s view
Neil McCann, BBC Scotland
I think this shape and selection from Croatia suits us.
And the opposition
Here’s Croatia’s XI - no start for Rangers defender Borna Barisic
📝 Scotland team
🏴: Marshall, McTominay, Hanley, Tierney, O’Donnell, Robertson, Armstrong, McGregor, McGinn, Adams, Dykes.
Team-lines
⏰ Expecting the team news any minute now....
Reasons to be cheerful
The nerves are kicking in, so thanks Joel, we needed that.
The Scotland v Croatia record which should encourage fans ahead of crucial Euro 2020 clash
Scotland will play one of their biggest games in many a year when they face Croatia at Hampden Park on Tuesday evening.
Time’s ticking
90 minutes away from the biggest 90 minutes for Scotland’s man in more than a generation....
How we got here...
What a night it was in November. When it mattered.
No penalties tonight but it’s a one-off again now - and a win is all that’s needed...
Unhandled: video-youtube
Is this it?
Could this be the line-up that Steve Clarke selects without Billy Gilmour?
He’d have started, but a change has to be made...
Is this the Scotland team to face Croatia without Billy Gilmour?
Selection issues are coming thick and fast for Steve Clarke in these European Championships after Kieran Tierney’s ‘niggle’ now he has Billy Gilmour’s covid case to deal with.
Pundit’s view
Neil McCann, BBC Scotland
I fancy Dykes and Adams to really perform tonight. We can go wide and if we get those boys service, I think we’ll score.
Pundit’s view
Hugh Keevins, Clyde One
With home advantage, we have the beating of them.
Euro 2020 video preview
Specialist football editor Mark Atkinson was joined by Alan Pattullo, Joel Sked and Barry Anderson to preview tonight’s game
Unhandled: html
🚨 TWO HOUR WARNING 🚨
Not long now....
Kick off at 8pm
Tight call
There’s a chance - a slim one, but a chance - second place in Group D might end up coming down to disciplinary records...
Here’s how it could happen - and how things stand at the moment.
How yellow cards could decide Scotland's fate and second place in Euro 2020 Group D
Scotland only need a win against Croatia to qualify for the next round of Euro 2020 – but how they finish and where they go in the next round could come down to an unusual qualification quirk, if a particular set of results fall into place during the final matches of Group D.