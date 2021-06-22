The history of final group game heartache Scotland will be looking to avoid in Croatia crunch match

Archie Gemmill celebrates after netting the winning goal for Scotland on June 11, 1978. (Picture: SNS)

The national team has never progressed beyond the initial phase of a senior mens’ tournament, whether it be the World Cup or two previous European Championship appearances.

Scotland have it all to play for at Hampden, with a win guaranteeing Steve Clarke’s side progression to the knock-out stage for the first time in history.

But on no less than SEVEN previous occasions it has all been in the balance going in to the pivotal last match.

Scotland needed a win over Morocco and Norway to lose to Brazil in the other group game - neither happened and Craig Burley was red carded in St Etienne as Craig Brown's side finished bottom of the section.

Here’s a look back at each and how they panned out from the most recent 23 years ago, way back to the national team's World Cup debut in 1954.

Ally McCoist's drive had Scotland through until a late consolation for Holland in a 4-1 defeat to England at Wembley edged Craig Brown's team out on goal difference after amassing four points.

The first European Championships campaign ended on a high with a comfortable win over C.I.S. through Paul McStay, Gary McAllister and Brian McClair - but earlier defeats to Germany and Holland were costly.

Scotland needed a draw and with ten minutes to play it was 0-0 in Turin against Brazil... but Mueller squeezed a late winner by Jim Leighton to send Andy Roxburgh's team home.

A fiery end to the Mexico campaign with the South Americans surprisingly only seeing one man sent off. A win could have put Scotland through but a draw was not enough.

Scotland had to win and despite goals from Graeme Souness and Joe Jordan a 2-2 draw was not enough and Scotland exited on goal difference.

Memorable for THAT goal from Archie Gemmill (and a double for Kenny Dalglish) a last game win was still not enough and - as would become a theme - Scotland went out on goal difference.

Scotland needed to win in Germany but trailed Yugoslavia before Joe Jordan's late equaliser, but it was not enough and they were eliminated, you guessed it, on goal difference to Brazil by a solitary goal.

Tommy Younger, Eddie Turnbull, Stewart Imlach and Eric Caldow were among the squad who headed to Sweden in 1958 - but they finished bottom of a section including Paraguay and Yugoslavia. A win in the last game would have taken them through - instead France topped the group with a 2-1 win.