It could be history in the making for Steve Clarke and his team with the national side never having passed the opening stage of a major mens’ tournament before – and it all comes down to 90 minutes on the southside of Glasgow.
Friday night’s draw with England at Wembley was big – but this may well just eclipse it given what’s at stake.
It hasn’t been easy after a rocky opening to the European Championships and a home defeat to the Czech Republic. The England result was a boost but then Billy Gilmour’s covid test result after some midfield heroics in the Auld Enemy clash threw a second spanner in the works for Steve Clarke, who already had to cope without another ex-Rangers youth John Fleck for the same reasons at the pre-tournament training camp in Spain.
But now it all comes down to Hampden and Croatia and The Scotsman will be in the ground bringing you all the latest action and reaction from Hampden and all the pre-match build-up – and with a match of such magnitude… there’s plenty of that.
Scotland v Croatia: LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 17:35
- Euro 2020 - Group D, matchday three
- Hampden Park, Glasgow
- Kick-off 8pm.
- A win for either side puts them in the knock-out stages
Hampden in the sun
Told you earlier it’s a cracking day in Glasgow...
...and Hampden is looking sensational
Euro diary
🚨THREE HOUR WARNING!🚨
🚨This is your three hour warning. 🚨
It’s the final 180 minutes until kick-off!
Domestic support
Here’s what some of the clubs around the country have said ahead of the match
Opposition warm-up
Croatia, the World Cup finalists from 2018, warmed up for tonight’s match with a Glasgow training session at Partick Thistle’s Firhill Stadium last night.
⏰ The best of times....
Kick-off is at 8pm, but it’s also worth noting the time of the teamsheets’ arrival.
Last Monday’s announcement caused shock with Kieran Tierney missing, and then Friday’s line-ups included Billy Gilmour which again made headlines.
Will there be big news to come this evening?
⏰ The time to set your watch for is 6.45pm - the line-ups are finalised approximately 75 minutes before kick-off... though Steve Clarke has previously admitted he tells his team who’s playing on the morning of the match.
We’ve been here before
Scotland on the final day of a group stage with it all to play for isn’t an unusual occurence (when we’ve qualified).
Here’s a look back at the final day drama of past campaigns - and thanjfully goal difference doesn’t come into the reckoning toning.
A win is all that’s required.
The history of final group game heartache Scotland will be looking to avoid in Croatia crunch match
Scotland are on the verge of history – if they can defeat Croatia in their final Euro 2020 group fixture. But this isn’t the first time it’s all boiled down to the last kick at a major championships.
Hello from a very sunny southside of Glasgow.
Scotland are on the precipice of history with a win over Croatia in a few hours’ time enough to send the national team through to the second round of a major mens’ competition for the first time - EVER!
We’ll bring you all the build-up before the match and then updates as the action gets underway at Hampden. Post-match will be the usual analysis and insight - and hopefully celebrations from the evening’s football.