Officially one of the most popular video games of all time, football simulation game EA FC 25 has finally released their highly-anticipated player ratings for the latest instalment in the franchise.

Set to be released on Friday 20 September for those who have pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition, EA FC 25 will officially launch a week later and is expected to sell into the millions once again, with the video game confirming its status of the number one football game on the planet.

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City midfielder Rodri have already been confirmed as the highest ranked players on the game after the top 20 players were confirmed last week, however, many Scottish fans are wondering which Tartan Army stars are likely to shine for them this season when they pair off against their mates and fellow gamers.

Will John McGinn take top spot this year, or will Andy Robertson retain his crown as Scotland’s best - or will Scott McTominay finally have his MVP status confirmed in video game for?

Without further ado, here are the 20 highest ranked Scottish players on EA Sports’ latest edition of EA FC.

1 . Kim Little - 86 Arguably the best women's player Scotland has ever produced, she is sadly retired from international football. Captain at high-flying Arsenal though, she is still ranked highly and has a rating of 86 - the highest rating for a Scotish player on the game.

2 . Andy Robertson - 85 The Liverpool left-back is still one of the highest rated defenders in the game with a EA FC 25 rating of 85, though he has seen a drop for his pace and dribbling.

3 . Caroline Weir - 84 The playmaker has been a huge miss to both club and country over the last 12 months after being out with an ACL injury. However, she is still one of the most highly rated players in the women's game and is rated at 84.