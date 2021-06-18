'My God' - Billy Gilmour display against England hailed by Scotland captain

Scotland's midfielder Billy Gilmour - star of the match - reacts after the EURO 2020 Group D draw with England at Wembley (Photo by FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Gilmour was handed his first international start – becoming the youngest player to feature for Scotland in a major finals – and produced a stand-out performance that earned him UEFA’s Star of the Match award.

There been a clamour in the build-up to the Euro 2020 Group D fixture for the Chelsea midfielder to start against Gareth Southgate’s side, and the hype was justified with Robertson hailing the 20-year-old’s classy and mature display in the middle of the park.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My God - right up there," the Liverpool left back said when asked to rate Gilmour’s performance on ITV.

“I spoke to him in the hotel today and I just looked at him and to be fair to Billy, nothing fazes him.

"That's why I believe he can have as many caps as he wants for Scotland. He's got a huge future ahead of him but the here and now is pretty good as well. Both him and Callum McGregor in the holding role were magnificent.”

Robertson felt Scotland thoroughly merited their draw, which puts them in a position to qualify for the last 16 either as group runners-up or one of the four best third-placed sides should they beat Croatia at Hampden on Tuesday, but they will also rely on results elsewhere to fall their way.

“I don't think many people can argue that,” was his response. “We had the chances and at times we kept the ball superbly well. We frustrated them and maybe on another night we could have came away with more. We'll take a point as it keeps us alive. But it's important we use this feeling and the fans being happy with us going into Tuesday and we try to get a positive result which we need to try and get through this group.”

Robertson was part of a Scotland defence that restricted England to limited opportunities, barring a first half header from John Stones that struck the post.

Both Harry Kane and Phil Foden were substituted and Robertson added: “Harry's one of those players you have to keep a watch on, but there were a few of them out there.

"Foden got substituted as well and we kept him quite quiet ... Sterling quite quiet.

"The whole crowd lifted when Jack Grealish came on but to be fair our right hand side managed to keep him quiet. He didn't do much. Credit to all the boys in there, a really good result, but it's important it's not a pointless result. It's important we use it and try to get out of this group.”